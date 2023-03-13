News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-13-23
Inspire us, O God, to reach farther and try harder in all that we do in our lives. Amen.
Local News 3/13/23Homicide of juvenile under investigation in DexterDEXTER, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in Dexter. According to Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and the Dexter Police Department, at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, the Dexter Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Alice...
Candidates for Cape school board stake out positions8There are five candidates competing for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Candidates Kim Swartz and Roy Diamond will be challenging sitting board members Missy Phegley,...
State anti-gun control law found unconstitutional12The Cape Girardeau Police Department -- and other local law enforcement agencies -- will once again be able to work with their federal partners on firearm crimes without fear of punishment. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Brian Wilmes ruled...
Delay for Route K Gordonville roundabout6Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. Earlier this month, Chris Crocker,...
Bootheel Rodeo lineup announcement approaches; kickoff event to be open to public this year1SIKESTON, Mo. -- The announcement of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's musical entertainment lineup is traditionally an exciting time of year, and this year promises to be just as unique and exciting. Set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the...
Former state representative Richardson honoredPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Former Missouri Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff says he was humbled and honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Taste of The South award. Richardson was surprised recently at an event hosted by state Sen. Jason Bean...
Local leaders push for regional advocacy in Jefferson City25Numerous leaders across Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, traveled to Jefferson City last week to further the idea of regional advocacy at the state level. "The concept, really, is to better develop a common set of...
Shootings began over pool game, according to official accounts8The mass shooting Saturday, March 4, at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau started out as a brawl near the pool tables, then erupted into a gunfight involving three people firing guns. Four of the five gunshot victims appear to be "innocent...
Two Cape men convicted in connection with 2018 gang murderTwo Cape Girardeau men were among the four found guilty in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including a 2018 gang-related shooting in Bridgeton, Missouri, that left one dead and two injured. According to court...
10 ways area police departments are using technologyWithin the last several weeks, policing technology has made local headlines. Scott City Police Department, for example, announced they had new technology in their dispatch center that could access video from a 911 caller with their permission. That...
SEMO ranked top 10 military friendly school7Southeast Missouri State University has been listed as a top 10 military friendly school. Surveyed by the program Military Friendly, SEMO was ranked No. 4 in the category of Large Public schools. According to a news release from SEMO, the university...
Notre Dame inducting 2 into Performing and Visual Arts Hall of FameNotre Dame Regional High School will have two of its own be inducted into the Performing and Visual Arts (PAVA) Hall of Fame. Ellen Seyer and Jacob Seyer will be inducted Saturday, April 1, during a luncheon at Notre Dame Regional High School. Ellen...
Altercation at apartment leads to Sikeston man's arrest on multiple felony chargesSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation at an apartment complex. Ruben Ramirez, 26, is formally charged through Scott County with first-degree assault/special victim, first-degree domestic assault,...
Design-build contractor chosen for Chester Bridge1Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. Ames...
Cape Girardeau school board announces next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the districts superintendent position to a then-unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen approve door openers for Civic Center1It is not every day a resident comes to thank city lawmakers in a public meeting but Joe Brice did just that earlier this week, at the most recent regular meeting of Jackson Board of Aldermen. Brice, 80, came to board chambers in his motorized...
Most read 3/9/23Conquering the Main Street Burger at Kelso Corner GrillA couple of weeks ago a little "birdie" clued me in and inspired me to take a quick trip south on the interstate to visit the Kelso Corner Grill, located at 151 S. Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. For those who have been around a while, the...
Cape Girardeau County tornado siren tests will return to normal scheduleTornado sirens test in Cape Girardeau County will return to their regularly scheduled day next month despite a test Tuesday, March 7. County emergency management director Mark Winkler said the tests were pushed to 10 a.m. Tuesday this week to...
Pemiscot County man pleads guilty to machine gun charge2A Pemiscot County, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a machine gun. A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Missouri, says the case stemmed from a 2022 shootout in Caruthersville, Missouri. Jamaal...
Man found guilty of chronic DWI offensesA Cape Girardeau County jury found a man guilty as a chronic offender of the state's driving while intoxicated law. A release from Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Clifford Parrish, 54, could face up to 10 years in prison and will serve two...
Recalling Mike Rushing - successful businessman, champion of several causes2Mike Rushing of Jackson, who died Sunday, March 5, at age 79, is being remembered for his vocation as co-founder of Rushing Marine, which has owned and operated towboats since 1979, as well as for his many avocations, which friends said improved the...
Journalist speaks during annual Michael Davis Lecture1A journalist spoke about the many turns of her career during this year's Michael Davis Lecture, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. The address was given by Christina Carrega on Monday, March 6. SEMO has marked the death of former student...
Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiser2One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research. Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. "I'm not a...
Shot-tracking technology leads to Cape Girardeau arrest2Cape Girardeau's ShotSpotter system led police to arrest a man early Monday morning, March 6. According to a social media post, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of South Ellis Street and located Gary Harris, 63....
Local News 3/7/23Cairo bridge to close for inspectionCAIRO, Ill. The U.S.60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed for inspection, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will be from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23, and again from Monday, March 27...
Most read 3/7/23Three suspects in custody in connection with Hotshots shootings8Three people have been taken into custody in connection with shootings at a Cape Girardeau restaurant that left five people wounded. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody...
Most read 3/7/23Chaffee tradition opens for season6With just more than 3,000 people, Chaffee, Missouri, is considered a small town and folks in small towns embrace their traditions. Chaffee Drive In is one of those traditions. The local mainstay reopened for the season Monday, March 6, with a line...
One in custody after five wounded at Hotshots; one suspect still at large15In what police are calling a targeted shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings...
Cape Girardeau County health board candidates present views at GOP forum20Two of the four candidates in the Tuesday, April 4, election for Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees appeared at a forum Friday, March 3, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. Challengers Nancy Johnson and Richard...
Cape Girardeau bowling alley expands offerings5West Park Lanes, which opened in Cape Girardeau 40 years ago at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, is changing with the times. On Thursday, March 2, the establishment put into service 26 "redemption" and video games, an adjunct to its traditional 32...
Most read 3/5/23Four wounded in shootings at Hotshots in downtown Cape4In what police are calling a targeted shooting, four people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 5. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St....