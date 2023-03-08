News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Parker accepts position at University of Chicago
Adam M Parker, an ABD PhD candidate at Columbia University, has accepted the position of Assistant Instructional Professor with the Committee on International Relations (an MA program) at the University of Chicago. Parker begins his position on Sept 1, 2023. Parker is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in 2008 and is the son of Michael and Tiffany Parker of Sioux Falls SD, formerly of Cape Girardeau MO.
