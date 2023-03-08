Editorial: SEMO basketball provides excitement for community, alumni
Southeast Missouri State University punched its ticket for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. March Madness came early as the Redhawks' season nearly ended on a last second shot from Tennessee Tech. The game went from heartbreak to heroics in a matter of seconds.
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood sunk a jump shot as the clock hit zero. Officials said it was a three-pointer, but instant replay revealed the player's toe was on the line. Score tied 75-75 and the two teams were headed for overtime. That was all SEMO head coach Brad Korn and his team needed. The Redhawks would go on to win 89-82, taking the OVC Tournament Championship game and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
"If that's not the definition of March Madness, I don't know what is," Korn said after the game.
The win caps off a remarkable turnaround for the SEMO men's basketball team. Coach Korn has led the Redhawks back from the doldrums of mediocrity to a team that expects to win.
But it's not just men's basketball where SEMO athletics is finding success. As associate athletic director Nate Saverino shared earlier this week, all of the university's athletic programs have won at least one conference or national championship since 2019. And the big three -- football, basketball and baseball -- are all defending conference champions at the moment.
There's a winning culture at Southeast Missouri State University. That's a positive reflection on the players, coaches and administration -- including athletic director Brady Barke.
Now, for the men's basketball team. The Redhawks will find out this weekend who and where they play next. There will be a watch party at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Show Me Center. It's free admission and open to the public. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the basketball team will be introduced at 4:40 p.m. Following the show there will be a meet-and-greet opportunity with the players and staff on the Show Me Center floor. A national TV crew will be on hand, so the university is encouraging a big crowd to show support for the Redhawks.
We hope you come out Sunday afternoon and show your support. This team has earned it.
Congratulations to the Redhawks on an incredible season, one that is not over yet. Let the March Madness begin.
