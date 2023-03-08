News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-8-23
O Father God, may your Holy Spirit guide us in all things. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau school board votes to offer contract to next superintendentCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the district's superintendent position to an unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the offer,...
-
Recalling Mike Rushing - successful businessman, champion of several causesMike Rushing of Jackson, who died Sunday, March 5, at age 79, is being remembered for his vocation as co-founder of Rushing Marine, which has owned and operated towboats since 1979, as well as for his many avocations, which friends said improved the...
-
Journalist speaks during annual Michael Davis LectureA journalist spoke about the many turns of her career during this year's Michael Davis Lecture, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. The address was given by Christina Carrega on Monday, March 6. SEMO has marked the death of former student...
-
Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiserOne local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research. Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. "I'm not a...
-
Shot-tracking technology leads to Cape Girardeau arrestCape Girardeau's ShotSpotter system led police to arrest a man early Monday morning, March 6. According to a social media post, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of South Ellis Street and located Gary Harris, 63....
-
Cairo bridge to close for inspectionCAIRO, Ill. The U.S.60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed for inspection, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will be from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23, and again from Monday, March 27...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council members vote to explore options for former Broadway Theatre22The building that once housed the Broadway Theatre has been granted a stay of execution after a majority of Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to explore other options outside of demolishing the downtown landmark. Council members voted 4-3 in...
-
Three suspects in custody in connection with Hotshots shootings8Three people have been taken into custody in connection with shootings at a Cape Girardeau restaurant that left five people wounded. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody...
-
Area lawmakers disagree on permanent daylight saving time12With daylight saving time returning at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, two Missouri House bills are under consideration to make DST permanent. House Bill 157 is sponsored by Rep. Michael O'Donnell of St. Louis, while a similar measure, House Bill 265, is...
-
City of Jackson OKs SEMO Pets dealBy a unanimous vote, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved Monday, March 6, a new multiyear animal services contract through 2025 with Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Pets. The cost of Jackson's participation will rise per annum over the...
-
Chaffee tradition opens for season4With just more than 3,000 people, Chaffee, Missouri, is considered a small town and folks in small towns embrace their traditions. Chaffee Drive In is one of those traditions. The local mainstay reopened for the season Monday, March 6, with a line...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves another agreement with airport consultantCape Girardeau City Council members voted Monday, March 6, to approve a new agreement with a consultant on a major construction project for the city. City manager Kenneth Haskin was authorized via unanimous vote by council members to execute a...
-
-
-
One in custody after five wounded at Hotshots; one suspect still at large15In what police are calling a targeted shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings...
-
Cape Girardeau County health board candidates present views at GOP forum20Two of the four candidates in the Tuesday, April 4, election for Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees appeared at a forum Friday, March 3, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. Challengers Nancy Johnson and Richard...
-
New facility in Cape Girardeau aims to help those with mental health issues1An open house and ribbon-cutting were held Friday, March 3, for the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center. The new facility is on the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change property at 1112 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau, and is planned to officially open...
-
Most read 3/6/23Cape Girardeau bowling alley expands offerings4West Park Lanes, which opened in Cape Girardeau 40 years ago at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, is changing with the times. On Thursday, March 2, the establishment put into service 26 "redemption" and video games, an adjunct to its traditional 32...
-
City of Sikeston to add license plate recognition technology on streetsSIKESTON, Mo. New cameras placed at entry and exit points in Sikeston will help Sikeston Department of Public Safety track license plates. On Feb. 27, the Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of two FLOCK Safety cameras to add to the city's...
-
Local News 3/5/23Four wounded in shootings at Hotshots in downtown Cape4In what police are calling a targeted shooting, four people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 5. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St....
-
-
Cape Police release footage of suspect, officer altercation34A Thursday, March 2, video posted to social media shows part of a violent altercation between a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and a suspect at the Rhodes Convenience Store on 1126 N. Sprigg St. The department issued a news release on the...
-
Perry Co. hospital finalizes Mercy dealA little more than a year after officials proposed a merger with a larger organization, Perry County Memorial Hospital's board of trustees have approved a lease agreement with the Mercy system. A release from the Perryville, Missouri, hospital said...
-
River to hit flood stage at Cape this week2Around five months ago, the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau was low enough barges were being forced to light-load in order to travel the muddy waterway. Next week, the river is expected to exceed the flood stage in Cape. Forecasts from the...
-
Show Me Center to host annual regional science fair1The 67th Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will soon take place once again on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be on Tuesday, March 7, at the Show Me Center. Nearly 250 students from 13 area surrounding...
-
'The Winter Guard Play': drama, danger with flagsLive theater should be exciting and even a little dangerous, according to Avery Deutsch, playwright of "The Winter Guard Play" currently being performed at Southeaast Missouri State University River Campus. Seven people on stage waving, spinning and...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/6/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, March 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 21....
-
Most read 3/3/23Cape school bus in collision, narrowly avoids hitting house4A bus carrying Cape Girardeau Public Schools students collided with another vehicle and nearly hit a house Thursday afternoon, March 2. A Robinson Transport bus, contracted to provide transportation services for Cape Girardeau Public Schools,...
-
Text messages show internal tension over Cape schools superintendent search39Text messages among Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members show tension regarding the boards search for a new superintendent. Provided to the Southeast Missourian through a state Sunshine Law request, the texts reveal board...
-
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent search varies from others14School superintendent searches vary from district to district. Timelines. Methods. Results. According to people familiar with such personnel activities, many factors are at play and can greatly affect decisions local school board members make. Cape...
-
-
Most read 3/1/23Cape Central High student surprised on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'4Sometimes, a role model becomes more than someone to admire and emulate from afar. For Te'meiah Dorsey, a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, one of her role models is American singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, and the two...
-
Most read 2/28/23Call made for Cape school board to slow superintendent search process13Members of a conservative political group told Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members at their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 27, their process for hiring a new superintendent has flaws. Mike Woelk, a member of We The...