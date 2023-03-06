The Golden Angels: Senior ladies group gathers to eat, learn and share life

Photo by Jasmine Jones

Every Thursday, a group of women known as the Golden Angels meet at the old May Greene School on Ranney Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Phyllis Johnson, who became a member of the Golden Angels in 2008, acts as the leader, taking attendance, coordinating activities and contacting members to make sure theyre up-to-date on the groups happenings. She is the first to arrive on Feb. 9 and gives out hand-sewn drink covers to everyone as they walk into the classroom where their meetings are held. She made the drink covers out of pajama pants, because Johnson says she cant just sit at home and do nothing.

Gladys Mosley is the next to walk through the door. She has been part of the Golden Angels for approximately 10 years and says she enjoys hanging out with the older ladies and listening to their wisdom.

You know, I have a 12-year-old granddaughter I adopted, so I get to come at least once a week and talk to some grown folks, Mosley says.

Sarah Hale is the last Golden Angels member to arrive, wearing a long leather trench coat and pink bucket hat  there are eight Golden Angels total, but three present on Feb. 9. Johnson jokes that Hale is the troublemaker, and Hale accepts this title with a nod and laugh. Then, she spends her first couple of minutes at the meeting telling jokes and laughing contagiously.

I try not to miss [Golden Angels meetings]. I like everything about it, Hale says. I enjoy the ladies.

Johnson says the Golden Angels program dates back to the early 1990s when the group met in an old drugstore on the corner of Locust and Sprigg Streets. Back then, Johnson says the group was just called the Senior Ladies group, but at certain points, some members husbands joined.

But after one husband stopped coming, they all stopped coming, Johnson says.

Photo by Jasmine Jones

In 2010, the Golden Angels relocated to the old May Greene School next to Fort D, just a block away from their previous meeting location. The group is now focused on building community between senior women ages 60 and older, according to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, the organization that helps fund and orchestrate the group.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is a nonprofit organization focused on maximizing resources and services to improve the lives of individuals, children and families, and build stronger neighborhoods and communities.

Employees of the Community Partnership, Melia Neal and Lexi Spurgeon, are also present at the Feb. 9 meeting and say they have enjoyed getting to know the ladies in the group.

Neal says the group does a Lunch and Learn at nearly every meeting, at which speakers from the community are invited to present their knowledge on different topics ranging from crafts to hospice care.

You dont really realize how little you know about something until somebody comes and speaks to the group, so we tend to get good information, Mosley says.

The women in the group also attend the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) events throughout the year, as well as the annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival in Charleston, Mo.

Submitted Photo

While talking about their group, Hale says, Dont leave out the eating, and shes right: Eating is an important part of the Golden Angels gatherings. They eat lunch together every Thursday; Johnson usually makes the entrée, and Mosley makes the dessert. If its someones birthday, the Golden Angels eat at a local restaurant together.

All these women want to do is eat, Johnson jokes.

When there is no presentation from a speaker, the Golden Angels craft together or play bingo, and Feb. 9 is a bingo day. Neal sets out prizes for the women to win, such as fuzzy slippers, scarves and home decorations. Johnson turns the handle on the bingo cage and calls out numbers as the balls roll out, one by one. For a couple of minutes, Johnson only calls out B numbers.

How come you staying in the Bs? Hale asks. You aint rolling enough.

Johnson rolls again with a little more energy to amuse Hale; then, the handle falls off in her hand. She reattaches it, and the game continues until everyone has won something  or a few somethings.

Hale grabs a pair of fuzzy slippers as a prize and jokes her shoe size is fit-ems, because she wears whatever size fits her feet.

Joking and laughter tie the whole group together; the women tease each other throughout the meeting. In their conversations, they cover a wide range of topics, from their relationships with their grandchildren to rewiring their homes.

Although the Golden Angels do fun activities, learn and eat together, the main goal of their group is simple: They want to spend time and share life with each other.

To me, its just a bunch of ladies I love, Johnson says.

Interested in joining the Golden Angels?

The group meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the House of Hope on 1000 Ranney St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call Shari Smith at the Community Partnership at (573) 651-3747.