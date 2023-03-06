Photo by Yoav Aziz

In my past articles, weve focused on whole food, plant-based (WFPB) diets as the proven ticket to health. A WFPB diet is one that maximizes the intake of whole foods that come from plants  think no ingredient label or only real foods that are listed. It also minimizes the intake of processed and animal-derived foods.

This is a shift away from the Standard American Diet (SAD). Lets face it: The acronym SAD is accurate! It has led to more and more disease and disability. We are living longer and dying longer; instead, lets live longer and live better for all of those years!

Lets take a look at a list of reasons to eat whole, plant-based foods. Eating whole, plant-based foods:

-Prevents, arrests and reverses chronic conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

-Decreases cancer risk and slows the progression of certain cancers.

-Helps prevent and halt the progression of a number of autoimmune disorders.

-Slows aging.

-Enhances longevity.

-Increases energy.

-Improves sleep.

-Decreases stress.

-Improves mood and mental clarity.

-Lowers cholesterol.

-Lowers blood pressure.

-Resolves constipation.

-Reduces need for medications.

-Enables healthy weight loss and maintenance.

-Improves immune function with lower risk of colds and flu.

-Prevents and treats asthma, allergies, acne, acid reflux and a wide array of other conditions.

-Prevents and reverses erectile dysfunction.

-Helps the planet.

Now that you know the why, here are some tips on how:

-Increase intake of foods in the vegetable, fruit, whole grain, nut, seed, bean, pea and lentil food groups. All of these foods increase the much-needed fiber for our bodies  only 10% of us get enough, and it only comes from plants  as well as antioxidants and phytonutrients that slow aging, reduce inflammation in the body and help prevent diseases like cancer and heart disease.

-Decrease intake of foods in the meat, poultry, fish, egg, refined grain, dairy, sugar, cholesterol, processed oil and saturated fat food groups and nutrients. Reducing animal products will effectively reduce cholesterol and saturated fat. Sugar and refined grains are the culprits of inflammation and cell damage, leading to chronic disease and often linked to obesity.

Plantify your plates to have more presenteeism in life  youll feel better, live better and give more. If you are looking for tools to help you get started, the Plantrician Project Quick Start Guide is my favorite resource and can be found online.

Cheryl Mothes is a natural health nutrition counselor who loves helping others realize the impact nutrition can have on living their best, as well as preventing and reversing disease. She and her husband Rick Hetzel own Fresh Healthy Café to offer healthy food choices to the community.