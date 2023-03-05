Four wounded in shootings at Hotshots in downtown Cape

In what police are calling a targeted shooting, four people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 5.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital. No further details of their condition were available Sunday.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and the release said authorities do not consider there to be a threat to the general public.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact CGPD: communications division, (573) 339-6660; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.