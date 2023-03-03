News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-3-23
Father God, may we seek unity with one another through you our Savior. Amen.
More to explore
Cape school bus in collision, narrowly avoids hitting house1A bus carrying Cape Girardeau Public Schools students collided with another vehicle and nearly hit a house Thursday afternoon, March 2. A Robinson Transport bus, contracted to provide transportation services for Cape Girardeau Public Schools,...
SEMO to kick off university's 150th anniversary this monthSoutheast Missouri State University will launch a yearlong 150th birthday celebration Wednesday, March 22, with a midday street fair along Normal Avenue between Academic Hall and Kent Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Cape Girardeau...
New tornado sirens fill in gaps in Cape Girardeau's coverageSome gaps in tornado siren coverage in Cape Girardeau have been sured up by recent installations. Using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Cape Girardeau's General Fund, four new tornado sirens have been added to various...
Hecht promoted to deputy chief at Cape Girardeau Fire Department1The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has found a new deputy chief. Current battalion chief Greg Hecht will receive a promotion from the department, officially taking over as deputy chief Saturday, March 4. "His attention to detail, work ethic and...
Old Town Cape to host annual dinner to celebrate downtown businessesOld Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 9, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized. This year's theme for the dinner, which will be at Century Casino Cape...
Successful rootED student addresses Cape school boardThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday, Feb. 27, to hear a presentation regarding the rootED Missouri program at Cape Girardeau Central High School. This was Central's first year using rootED, and Nancy...
Cape Anime Con returns next monthThe two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is set. The event will include a cat cafe, cosplay photography, costume contest and a ramen...
Text messages show internal tension over Cape schools superintendent search34Text messages among Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members show tension regarding the boards search for a new superintendent. Provided to the Southeast Missourian through a state Sunshine Law request, the texts reveal board...
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent search varies from others12School superintendent searches vary from district to district. Timelines. Methods. Results. According to people familiar with such personnel activities, many factors are at play and can greatly affect decisions local school board members make. Cape...
Flu cases drop significantly in Cape Girardeau County1Influenza cases in Cape Girardeau County fell by more than 89% from December's 711 cases falling to 75 in January. Seventy of the January cases were influenza A strain while five were influenza B. "My hope is that this is a true drop in the number...
Next Project recognizes area students who make difference in, out of classroom1The Scout and rustmedia recently announced the 2022-23 class of the Next Project. Jamie Phillips, Next Project coordinator and project and event manager for rustmedia, said the initiative -- which began in 2020 -- seeks to recognize Southeast...
World premiere of award-winning play held this week at River CampusThe world premiere of the award-winning "The Winter Guard Play" by Avery Deutsch opened Wednesday, March 1, at Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus. The play won Southeast Missouri State University's Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival...
Road fatalities trending down locally in 2023As of Feb. 26, there have been 16 vehicular fatalities in Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District in 2023, down from 18 during the same time frame in 2022. Three have perished in Bollinger County, and two each in Cape...
Osage Centre to host health and wellness expoThe Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The event will feature screenings, food samplings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and more than 80...
Cape Girardeau had its warmest winter on recordJack Frost took it easy on Cape Girardeau this year. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, reported the 2022-23 winter was the warmest on record. This winter's average temperature of 41.7 degrees was 0.5 degrees higher...
Death of infant under investigation in BernieBERNIE, Mo. The death of an infant is under investigation in Stoddard County, Missouri. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Bernie Police Department and Stoddard County Ambulance District responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street,...
Cape Central High student surprised on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'4Sometimes, a role model becomes more than someone to admire and emulate from afar. For Te'meiah Dorsey, a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, one of her role models is American singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, and the two...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau2Gov. Mike Parson performed a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau for a supplementary budget that grants wage increases to state employees. The governor described the raises as "nothing but well...
Cape Girardeau school board opposes open enrollment20At a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a resolution opposing legislation regarding open enrollment of nonresident students in Missouri public schools. The resolution stated the board...
Scott County clerk expects higher than average turnout for April electionWith the Tuesday, April 4, election just over a month away, Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh is predicting 16% of the county's 25,000 registered voters will turn out to cast ballots. "Looking back at previous April elections in the county, the...
Better ISO rating for Jackson may mean lower homeowner premiumsJackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser gave some optimistic news about insurance at the city's Feb. 20 Board of Aldermen meeting. Mouser told the board members the city's Public Protection Classification will drop from a Class 4/4X rating to a Class 3/3X...
Camera systems helps Cape Girardeau police make warrant arrests4Cape Girardeau Police Department officers detained two wanted individuals thanks to the law enforcement agency's new camera system. An alert was sent through the department's FLOCK system a license plate reader camera network the department signed...
Local News 2/28/23Call made for Cape school board to slow superintendent search process13Members of a conservative political group told Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members at their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 27, their process for hiring a new superintendent has flaws. Mike Woelk, a member of We The...
Most read 2/28/23Email shows concern for Cape schools' search process10A Feb. 15 email from a member of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education to the boards president indicates behind-the-scenes questioning of the boards process to hire a new superintendent. Board member Paul Cairns sent the email to Matt...
Most read 2/28/23Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts groundedCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from...
Most read 2/27/23Old Cape Girardeau City Hall for sale1City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000. Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978...
Most read 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
Photo Gallery 2/27/23Luxury living options in downtown Cape GirardeauTheres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives. And for many, living downtown...
Most read 2/24/23Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
Most read 2/23/23Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
Most read 2/23/23After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...