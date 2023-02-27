Applications close March 12 for most CFO scholarships

The deadline is approaching for students to apply for about $1.8 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Applications will close for most CFO scholarships on Sunday, March 12.

This year, the application window opened January 1, giving graduating seniors, current college students and students attending technical or graduate programs an additional month to apply compared to previous years.

The CFO holds about 480 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 202324 school year. The scholarships are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.

From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $400 to $7,500 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.

Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donors alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of marginalized or underserved populations. On the CFOs online application system, each scholarship entry lists criteria for eligibility.

Weve seen a great response from students taking advantage of the extra month available for application, and we appreciate all the counselors encouraging students to apply, said Beth Hersh, the CFOs director of scholarships. We are grateful to serve as this important resource for both students and donors in our region.

For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is marking its 50th anniversary in 2023 as the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation  and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through its mission of resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.