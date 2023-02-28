Business Briefs
NEW RETIREMENT COMMUNITY COMING TO CAPE
Newbridge Properties, based out of Stamford, Conn., is preparing to open a 75,000-square-foot retirement community at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau this April, with residents moving in starting in May. Newbridge Retirement will feature 82 units, including assisted living units and memory care. Amenities include a library, café bistro, salon and spa, pub, fitness room, art and gardening areas, outdoor courtyards, walking trails and a therapy room.
JACKSON RETAIL DEVELOPMENT TO OPEN
Family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said a new 6,924-square-foot building being constructed at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson should be ready for retail occupancy by June 1. The company, owned by the Lichtenegger family, employed Jacksons Tim Dameron Construction as general contractor and South Carolinas Marc Camens as architect. John Lichtenegger said the structure could accommodate as many as six tenants.
SOUTHERN BANK COMPLETES ACQUISITION
Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based Southern Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, has completed its buyout of Citizens Bancshares. Southern has 40 Missouri locations, including five in Poplar Bluff, two each in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, and single branches in Jackson, Advance and Sikeston. Citizens has 14 Missouri branches, including Kansas City and St. Joseph. The newly-merged bank will operate a total of 65 locations. For Southern, it is the banks second acquisition in six years. In 2017, Southern Bancorp acquired Tennecorp, parent of Capaha Bank.
NEW COFFEE SHOP FOR CAPES INDIE HOUSE
El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities in Cape Girardeaus Indie House at 605 Broadway, Suite 203, formally launched Feb. 3. Proprietor Karla Cornelius, born and reared in Mexico, is a Spanish teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School and an assistant cross country and track coach at Saxony Lutheran High School. Cornelius, who came to the United States. as an exchange student at Southeast Missouri State University in 1998, serves up Americano coffee, cappuccino, chai tea and various latte selections at her shop, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
She also has for sale curiosities non-food items. In English, El Kolibri means the hummingbird.
SPECIALTY SHOP OPENS IN CAPE
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. opened its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27 at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Magnolia features plant-based soap products for all ages, with most home and bath products made in the store.
MALEK BECOMES MISSOURI STATE TREASURER
Vivek Malek, an immigration attorney who most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, took the oath of office Jan. 18 and became Missouris 48th state treasurer.
Malek, who began practicing law in the Show Me State in 2006, was born and reared in India. He received a Master's of Business Administration from SEMO before completing his legal education.
BUSINESS OPENS IN CAPE
GIRARDEAU MALL
Go Wild! plans to open an indoor playground and arcade in March at West Park Mall on 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Nathan Lemons of Scott City is listed with the Missouri Secretary of States Office as the registered agent for the business.
CAPE PETTING ZOO CHANGES NAME, NEW OWNERSHIP
Cape Safari Park, formerly known as Lazy L Safari Park, will be under new management, effective March 1. The park, started in 2010, was operated by Vicki and Todd Lantz at 2763 County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau. The Lantzes, according to an official social media post, are semi-retiring. The venue features a walk-through petting zoo, a parakeet jungle and gemstone mining.
MYRTLES PLACE IN POPLAR BLUFF ADDS OUTDOOR SEATING, OTHER UPGRADES
Myrtles Place in downtown Poplar Bluff is ushering in spring with a face-lift, according to owner Debbie Sliger and her daughter Leanna Alexander. The changes will bring outdoor seating and more inside window seating, as well as a new accessible bathroom and roof.
It really doesnt matter what the inside or even the outside looks like, it was time for an upgrade, said Alexander. We just want everyone to know we will still have the same unique service and the same family flow as we always have.
The restaurant features down-home, country-style meals and has been in operation for 38 years.
NEW HOTEL UNDER
CONSTRUCTION IN CAPE
Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and near the former Zaxbys Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier limited service 103-room, four-story hotel, with an expected opening date in late 2023 or early 2024. Heritage Hospitality already owns Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 400 Broadway in the city.
CAPE SPECIALTY SHOP
DEBUTS NEW NAME
The Green Ladys Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her business, first established in 2018, because of receipt of a Dec. 16, 2022, letter from the state Board of Pharmacy, objecting to her use of the word apothecary.
SIKESTONS STEWARD STEEL HONORS LONGTIME EMPLOYEES
Steward Steel Inc. recently honored two longtime employees. Darrel Maclin was recognized for 35 years of service, and Kris Keasler was honored for his 30 years of dedication to the certified steel fabricator based in Sikeston, Missouri.
LIFE EXPECTANCY IN
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Life expectancy in Missouri fell to 74.6 years in 2021, down from pre-pandemic 77.4 years, according to statewide statistics released by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. COVID-19 deaths were the third leading cause of mortality in the Show Me State after heart disease and cancer in 2020. Ste. Genevieve County is ranked No. 11 of the states 114 counties with 78.7 years, with Perry County at No. 29 at 77.3 years and Bollinger County at No. 35 with 76.9 years. Life expectancy measures the number of years from birth a person might expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying.
BUDDYS HOME
FURNISHINGS OPENS IN POPLAR BLUFF
Buddys Home Furnishings recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, assisted by the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce.
The new store is located in the Mansion Mall shopping center on North Westwood Boulevard.
Buddys Home Furnishings carries furniture, electronics and appliances and offers rent-to-own as well as cash or credit purchases. Buddys now has more than 300 locations nationwide.
CAPE COMEDY CLUB
PERMANENTLY CLOSES
Laughing Gas Comedy Club, 2160 William St., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau which announced a hiatus in August because of staffing issues and slow sales, has now closed for good.
The club, also known as N20 Lounge denoting the chemical symbol for nitrous oxide, laughing gas opened in May 2019, closed in March 2020 because of COVID and reopened 18 months later.
AREA COFFEE SHOP OPENS THIRD LOCATION
The Ground-A-Bout, a Jackson-based coffee company, took over operations in January of Parengo Coffee, 114 E. Front St., in downtown Sikeston, Missouri.
The companys original location at 107 E. Adams St. in Jackson, was founded more than six years ago. Later, The Ground-A-Bout took over Baristas Coffee at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeaus Marquette Tower.
NEW MASONIC TEMPLE
SITE FOR CAPE
Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association has purchased a lot at 108 West Drive in Cape Girardeau, on the southeast corner of West and Independence Street.
The Masonic Association sold its longtime former home at 2307 Broadway in October 2022 to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.
OLIVE OIL SHOP OPENS IN DOWNTOWN CAPE
Water & William Olive Oil Co. at 105 William St. opened Dec. 9, 2022, in the River & Rails business development in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Owners Georgia and Todd Lowman said the stores prime focus is bottled olive oil and balsamic vinegars. The typical customer for the shops products, said the Lowmans, is a home cook.
CRICKET WIRELESS OPENS
SECOND LOCATION IN SIKESTON
Sikeston Regional Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting during Cricket Wirelesss grand opening Jan. 20.
We are so excited to be opening a second location to serve everyone in Sikeston, as well as joining and connecting with the Chamber, Caitlin Gallops, representative for Cricket Wireless said. With costs of everything seemingly increasing, we are also pleased to be able to put more cash back in everyone's pocket with our low-cost, no-contract wireless plans. ... Come in and see what we offer.
-
Barry Hovis' House bill seeks flexibility for absentee ballotsA bill has been introduced by state Rep. Barry Hovis of District 146 in Whitewater with a difficult-to-understand title "Allows for the curing of absentee ballot envelopes" but a comprehensible rationale. Hovis, who introduced House Bill 1184 on...
-
Call made for Cape school board to slow superintendent search processMembers of a conservative political group told Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members at their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 27, their process for hiring a new superintendent has flaws. Mike Weolk, a member of We The...
-
Cherry Hill will still be open for baseball fans despite construction at Capaha ParkBaseball fans will still be able to watch games at Capaha Field from Cherry Hill this spring, despite ongoing construction. Doug Gannon, director for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the road and parking on the hill will be accessible and...
-
Email shows concern for Cape schools' search process6A Feb. 15 email from a member of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education to the boards president indicates behind-the-scenes questioning of the boards process to hire a new superintendent. Board member Paul Cairns sent the email to Matt...
-
Nominations open for Cape Girardeau's Endangered Buildings ListThe City of Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominees for its 2023 Endangered Buildings List, a compilation of various structures in the city that provide cultural and historical value but have degraded over time and...
-
New sculptures to come to Broadway for annual exhibitThe Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's 10th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition in April. Six pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year. The six artists...
-
Southeast Missouri Food Bank serving 80,000 monthly, annual report saysSoutheast Missouri Food Bank, in its newly-released 2022 Annual Report, said it served approximately 10,000 more people a month last year than in 2021 for a total of 12.8 million meals served through its 140 pantries. "Seniors on fixed incomes and...
-
-
Route PP in Scott Co. closed for drainage workRoute PP in Scott County between Outer 55 Road and County Road 311 near Kelso, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
-
Local News 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
-
Local News 2/27/23Chaffee man faces assault, sex chargesA Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police. At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges...
-
Photo Gallery 2/27/23Luxury living options in downtown Cape GirardeauTheres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives. And for many, living downtown...
-
Photo Gallery 2/26/23Polar Plunge 2023
-
SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patientsWhen the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater....
-
Major Cape roadway improvements bumped up to 202310A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed Cape Girardeau municipal officials to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina...
-
Accreditation guides police policies, accountability2Before a Jackson police officer uses force to apprehend someone, or engages in a car chase, he or she has policy to think about. Chief James Humphreys said his department's policies would stack a few feet tall if they were printed out. It's an...
-
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district14In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of...
-
Clippard Elementary educator on 1-year Ukraine anniversary1Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana Dronova and Viktoriia Kisil, who came to the U.S. in 2021 to attend Southeast Missouri State University, have not returned home to Ukraine since the start of...
-
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red CrossA one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports --...
-
-
Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
-
Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
-
Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal project1A remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday,...
-
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this springNotre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face...
-
Bloomfield student case raises questions of safety, retaliation3BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
-
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMOThe dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the...
-
Photo Gallery 2/24/2319th Annual Discover Life Church Ladies Tea PartyOn Feb 24., Discover Life Church, previously known as Cape First, held its 19th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Cape Girardeau location. The event included shopping, tea and food, music and guest speaker Sarah Wehrli.
-
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
-
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
-
Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools5A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
-
Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...
-
Most read 2/22/23Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow net13Strike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Most read 2/21/23Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospiceATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered...