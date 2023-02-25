SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patients

When the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater. SoutheastHEALTH's new Cardio-Oncology Program is designed to prevent or reduce the risks of cardiac events in patients taking medications or treatments for cancer.

Health issues that can increase the risk of cardiac complications during cancer treatment include: * History of heart failure or cardiomyopathy * High blood pressure * Arrhythmia * High cholesterol * Diabetes * Current smoker * History of heart valve disorder * Coronary artery disease * History of heart attack * Previous radiation to the chest

SoutheastHEALTH Heart, Lung & Vascular board-certified Cardiologist Bryan Beck, MD, says the Cardio-Oncology Program enhances the overall quality of care. He says cardiac complications can include:

* Hypertension

* Changes in the normal heart rhythm

* Changes in how efficiently the heart pumps

* Injury to heart valves or blood vessels

* Heart attack

Andrew Moore, MD, board-certified Hematologist/Oncologist and medical director of Hematology and Oncology at the Southeast Cancer Center, explains that "we are not adding another doctor to a patient's care team. Dr. Beck and his colleagues are very much a part of our cancer team now." He said that working together, the team can help determine if a patient with cancer may be at risk for developing a heart condition before, during or after cancer treatment. "Our goal is to decrease the chance of cancer therapy interruptions and complications."

Common Risk Factors

"We realize a lot of patients with cancer also have heart issues and ongoing vascular disease," Dr. Beck adds. "And there are a lot of common risk facts for cancer and heart disease, such as smoking and obesity."

As part of the Cardio- Oncology Program, cardiologists are available to evaluate a patient's cardiac status and work directly with oncology physicians to help protect heart function during all aspects of cancer treatment.

Dr. Moore noted that over the past several years, cancer therapies have improved dramatically. Working collaboratively to utilize those therapies while safeguarding the heart "gives our patients the best possible outcome with the fewest cardiac complications."

Often, once cancer treatment is finished, the heart function may show improvement, Dr. Beck says.

"Our Cardio-Oncology team will monitor patients and their test results even after treatment. At that point, it may be possible to reduce cardio-protective medications or stop them completely."

