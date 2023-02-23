News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-23-23
O Lord Jesus, we lift up hands of praise to you the King of kings. Amen.
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gunA Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
After-hours club operator cited again2The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
Discover Life same church new nameCiting a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19. The congregation, which began in 1920 in a...
Serving those with special needs presents challenges within school districtsBLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspectA juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17,...
Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee SchoolsA whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
Audit shows City of Cape on good financial footingLisa Mills, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the fiscal year 2022 audit presented before Cape Girardeau City Council members Tuesday, Feb. 21, showed the city was in "good health" financially. The audit was conducted by Cape...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/23/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Feb. 16 meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...
Local unemployment still below state average; Bootheel among state's highestUnemployment in three local counties, according to the most recently available figures from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, remains notably lower than the statewide average of 2.8%, recorded in December. n Cape Girardeau:...
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Osage Centre set to get fresh coats of paint2Two Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities will soon be getting new coats of paint. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. as the contractor for the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center...
Cape Girardeau police to host Citizens Academy3The Cape Girardeau Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy this spring for anyone interested. In a similar style to the City of Cape Girardeau's Citizens Academy, the series of weekly classes will give participants a more in-depth look...
Jackson bridge, sidewalk project completion delayed two monthsWhen it comes to construction, unexpected issues can arise that may serve to push back the expected finish of a project. At the recommendation of city engineer Anna Bergmark, a $40,957.56 change order was approved Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Jackson's...
Mother Son Game Night returns next week to Cape Girardeau SportsPlexThe City of Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Mother Son Game Night on Friday, March 17. The game night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way will be full of games, races, archery, batting cages, Nerf wars and...
SEMO to host High School Honor Band Festival next weekBand students from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky will participate in the High School Honor Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 27, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Band directors from 34 high schools nominated their students, and...
New inner ear program aims to help students academicallyStudents say they have headaches, are too tired to pay attention and are dizzy. Chance White of Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston said he believes he can help. White has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a vestibular dysfunction...
NB, SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement repairs; Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau reduced nightly for pavement workNorth- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repair, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of...
Old Town Cape partners with SendAFriend for Youth Entrepreneurship Day this summerOld Town Cape is once again partnering with SendAFriend to award several scholarships and host Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Cape Girardeau. SendAFriend was created by Jackson native Tyler Macke in 2018. The business...
Hovis hopes third time's a charm for 'right to repair'2If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. State GOP Rep, Barry Hovis of Whitewater's District 146 is making his third attempt since joining the legislature in 2019 to get a "right to repair" bill passed in the General Assembly. House Bill 698,...
Cape Girardeau school board sets interviews for superintendent2Cape Girardeau Board of Education members have announced they will interview two candidates for the position of superintendent Tuesday, Feb 28. "We are very excited to have two highly-qualified candidates to interview for this position," said board...
Local safety plan effort receives federal grantA total of $160,000 in federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be used to help local officials in Southeast Missouri craft a "comprehensive" safety action plan. Members of the Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning...
Jackson to become a Purple Heart city2At the Tuesday, Feb. 21, regular meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, the city is expected to join more than 900 U.S. municipalities already designated as Purple Heart cities. According to a proclamation prepared for Mayor Dwain Hahs'...
Three Cape school board candidates address voters13Three candidates for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters Thursday night, Feb. 16, at a gathering of Cape Girardeau County Republicans. All seven candidates running for the three positions up for election were invited...
Notre Dame Boosters hold Bulldog Madness fundraising eventThe Notre Dame Regional High School Booster Club's Bulldog Madness is back next month. Attendees of the event, for anyone 21 or older, can watch the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, at Deerfield Lodge, 6275 County Road 313 in Cape...
Its book sale time at Cape Girardeau Public LibraryIs your bookshelf looking empty or have you caught all the way up on your to-be-read pile? Well, you are in luck, the Cape Girardeau Public Library is having its Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Spring Book Sale. Friends of the Library...
Most read 2/21/23Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospiceATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered...
Asking for a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County48This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, accompanied by a group of law enforcement professionals, asked county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 16, to consider establishing the position of medical examiner to...
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemicRIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's Carnival is back. Glittery and outrageous costumes were prepared again. Samba songs were ringing out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties were flooding the streets....
Most read 2/17/23Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossing23Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. According to statistics provided by County...
Most read 2/16/23Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday6Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday. But it wasn't just any birthday -- Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76. Stephens and the attendees...