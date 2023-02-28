Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2023. There are 306 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 28, 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
On this date:
In 1844, a 12-inch gun aboard the USS Princeton exploded as the ship was sailing on the Potomac River, killing Secretary of State Abel P. Upshur, Navy Secretary Thomas W. Gilmer and several others.
In 1849, the California gold rush began in earnest as regular steamship service started bringing gold-seekers to San Francisco.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft nominated William H. Lewis to be the first Black Assistant Attorney General of the United States.
In 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai issued the Shanghai Communique, which called for normalizing relations between their countries, at the conclusion of Nixon's historic visit to China.
In 1975, 42 people were killed in London's Underground when a train smashed into the end of a tunnel.
In 1996, Britain's Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
In 2009, Paul Harvey, the news commentator and talk-radio pioneer whose staccato style made him one of the nation's most familiar voices, died in Phoenix at age 90.
In 2014, delivering a blunt warning to Moscow, President Barack Obama expressed deep concern over reported military activity inside Ukraine by Russia and warned "there will be costs" for any intervention.
In 2018, Walmart announced that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Dick's Sporting Goods said it would stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.
In 2020, the number of countries touched by the coronavirus climbed to nearly 60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week 12.4% lower in the market's worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.
Ten years ago: In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.) Chelsea Manning, the Army private arrested in the biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history, pleaded guilty at Fort Meade, Maryland, to 10 charges involving illegal possession or distribution of classified material. (Manning was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison after being convicted of additional charges in a court-martial, but had her sentence commuted in 2017 by President Barack Obama.)
Five years ago: Students and teachers returned under police guard to Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as classes resumed for the first time since a shooting that killed 17 people. President Donald Trump called for substantial changes to the nation's gun laws, criticizing lawmakers for being fearful of the National Rifle Association. Political leaders paid tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham as his casket rested in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
One year ago: Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles. Talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking. A Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist became the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial.
Today's birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 94. Singer Sam the Sham is 86. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 84. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 83. Actor Kelly Bishop is 79. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 76. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 75. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 75. Actor Bernadette Peters is 75. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 75. Actor Ilene Graff is 74. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 68. Actor John Turturro is 66. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 66. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 62. Actor Maxine Bahns is 54. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 54. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 54. Author Daniel Handler (aka "Lemony Snicket") is 53. Actor Tasha Smith is 52. Actor Rory Cochrane is 51. Actor Ali Larter is 47. Country singer Jason Aldean is 46. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 45. Actor Melanie Chandra (TV: "Code Black") is 39. Actor Michelle Horn is 36. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 35. Actor True O'Brien is 29. Actor Madisen Beaty is 28. Actor Quinn Shephard is 28. Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson is 27.
-
Local News 5/29/23Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accidentA decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/28/23Tunes at Twilight
-
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle1Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
-
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices4Throughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
-
Namesakes of Perryville American Legion still honoredJesse Moonier and Howard Reddick are the namesakes of American Legion Post No. 133 in Perryville, Missouri. Post 133 was founded in 1920 after the end of World War I and was named for Moonier and Reddick because they were the first two soldiers from...
-
SEMO promotes cybersecurity awarenessSoutheast Missouri State University hosted the State Cybersecurity Education Innovation Summit recently to help expand cybersecurity education opportunities for students across the state. Superintendents and faculty from Missouri high schools were...
-
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries has earned1Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
-
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriOn Friday, June 9, five Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 26 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the...
-
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries have earnedHamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
-
Perryville VFW post named for two fallen sailorsThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Perryville is named after two sailors who lost their lives in World War II from Perry County, Missouri. Paul Martin Fischer, according to information from the Bicentennial History of Perry County by the Perry...
-
-
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends11Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
-
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
-
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
-
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
-
-
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder...
-
Memorial Day events planned throughout region2Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School. The contract for the...
-
Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festivalWhen George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate. Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in...
-
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
-
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
-
-
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
-
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
-
Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
-
-
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...
-
Most read 5/22/23Cape Catfish seek success on and off the field1Cape Catfish opens its 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, and Glenn Campbell has joined the Capaha Field-based wooden bat team, featuring NCAA college-eligible players, with a directive to make the operation off the field as successful as it's been...
-
Most read 5/22/23New Burger King opens in Jackson3Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane...