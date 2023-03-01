Today in History
Today is Wednesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2023. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, though Mardian's conviction was later reversed.)
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon, having escaped exile in Elba, arrived in Cannes, France, and headed for Paris to begin his "Hundred Days" rule.
In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state as President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, back from the Yalta Conference, proclaimed the meeting a success as he addressed a joint session of Congress.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators' gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.
In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.
In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men's room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.
In 2005, Dennis Rader, the churchgoing family man accused of leading a double life as the BTK serial killer, was charged in Wichita, Kansas, with 10 counts of first-degree murder. (Rader later pleaded guilty and received multiple life sentences.) A closely divided Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty for juvenile criminals.
In 2010, Jay Leno returned as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show."
In 2015, tens of thousands marched through Moscow in honor of slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who had been shot to death on Feb. 27.
In 2020, state officials said New York City had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, a woman in her late 30s who had contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. Health officials in Washington state, announcing what was believed at the time to be the second U.S. death from the coronavirus, said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, still deadlocked with Republican congressional leaders, formally enacted $85 billion in across-the-board spending cuts a few hours before the midnight deadline required by law. In Bangladesh, protesters clashed with police for a second day and the death toll rose to at least 44 from violence triggered by a death sentence given to an Islamic party leader for crimes linked to Bangladesh's 1971 independence war.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for Americans. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects winners of the peace prize, announced that someone using a stolen identity nominated Trump for the award. The committee leader said it appeared the same person was responsible for forging nominations in 2017, as well.
One year ago: Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a blatant campaign of terror. In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden aimed to rally the American public to bear the costs of supporting Ukraine's fight to stave off the massive Russian invasion. He also outlined his plans to combat soaring inflation.
Today's birthdays: Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 96. Rock singer Mike D'Abo (Manfred Mann) is 79. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 79. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 79. Actor Dirk Benedict is 78. Actor-director Ron Howard is 69. Country singer Janis Oliver (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 69. Actor Catherine Bach is 68. Actor Tim Daly is 67. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 66. Rock musician Bill Leen is 61. Actor Bryan Batt is 60. Actor Maurice Benard is 60. Actor Russell Wong is 60. Actor Chris Eigeman is 58. Actor George Eads is 56. Actor Javier Bardem is 54. Actor Jack Davenport is 50. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 50. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 49. Singer Tate Stevens is 48. Actor Jensen Ackles is 45. TV host Donovan Patton is 45. Actor Joe Tippett is 41. Actor Lupita Nyong'o is 40. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 36. R&B singer Sammie is 36. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 29.
-
Local News 5/29/23Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accidentA decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/28/23Tunes at Twilight
-
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle1Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
-
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices4Throughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
-
Namesakes of Perryville American Legion still honoredJesse Moonier and Howard Reddick are the namesakes of American Legion Post No. 133 in Perryville, Missouri. Post 133 was founded in 1920 after the end of World War I and was named for Moonier and Reddick because they were the first two soldiers from...
-
SEMO promotes cybersecurity awarenessSoutheast Missouri State University hosted the State Cybersecurity Education Innovation Summit recently to help expand cybersecurity education opportunities for students across the state. Superintendents and faculty from Missouri high schools were...
-
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries has earned1Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
-
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriOn Friday, June 9, five Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 26 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the...
-
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries have earnedHamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
-
Perryville VFW post named for two fallen sailorsThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Perryville is named after two sailors who lost their lives in World War II from Perry County, Missouri. Paul Martin Fischer, according to information from the Bicentennial History of Perry County by the Perry...
-
-
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends11Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
-
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
-
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
-
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
-
-
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder...
-
Memorial Day events planned throughout region2Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School. The contract for the...
-
Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festivalWhen George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate. Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in...
-
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
-
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
-
-
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
-
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
-
Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
-
-
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...
-
Most read 5/22/23Cape Catfish seek success on and off the field1Cape Catfish opens its 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, and Glenn Campbell has joined the Capaha Field-based wooden bat team, featuring NCAA college-eligible players, with a directive to make the operation off the field as successful as it's been...
-
Most read 5/22/23New Burger King opens in Jackson3Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane...