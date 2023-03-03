Today in History
Today is Friday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2023. There are 303 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.
On this date:
In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.
In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.
In 1849, the U.S. Department of the Interior was established.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1931, "The Star-Spangled Banner" became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1943, in London's East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.
In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of "The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show."
In 1966, death claimed actors William Frawley at age 79 and Alice Pearce at age 48 in Hollywood.
In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.
In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.
In 2017, The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.
In 2020, in a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-point, its largest cut in more than a decade, to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
Ten years ago: Vice President Joe Biden led civil rights leaders and national political figures in a ceremonial crossing of a Selma, Alabama, bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten by law enforcement officers in 1965. The SpaceX company's Dragon capsule made good on its latest shipment to the International Space Station, overcoming earlier mechanical difficulty to deliver a ton of supplies. Bobby Rogers, a founding member of Motown group The Miracles and a songwriting collaborator with Smokey Robinson, died at his suburban Detroit home at age 73.
Five years ago: Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for playing a surgeon on the "M.A.S.H." television series, died at his Oregon home at the age of 75. Coastal communities in the northeastern United States saw damaging high tide flooding and the lingering effects of powerful, gusting winds in the aftermath of a vicious nor'easter. Roger Bannister, the British athlete who, while a medical student, became the first person to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died in Oxford, England at the age of 88.
One year ago: Amid a wave of cultural protest to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an Amsterdam museum cut its close links to the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Swedish Academy that hands out the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature broke its long tradition of not making political statements and condemned the invasion. In New York, soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its best box-office draws. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits.
Today's birthdays: Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 82. Movie producer-director George Miller is 78. Actor Hattie Winston is 78. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 73. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 70. Actor Robert Gossett is 69. Rock musician John Lilley is 69. Actor Miranda Richardson is 65. Radio personality Ira Glass is 64. Actor Mary Page Keller is 62. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 61. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 61. Actor Laura Harring is 59. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 59. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 57. Actor Julie Bowen is 53. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 52. Actor David Faustino is 49. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 46. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 46. Rapper Lil' Flip is 42. Actor Jessica Biel is 41. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 39. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 37. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 26. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: "The Mick") is 20. Actor Reylynn Caster is 20.
Local News 5/29/23Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accidentA decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in...
Photo Gallery 5/28/23Tunes at Twilight
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle1Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices4Throughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
Namesakes of Perryville American Legion still honoredJesse Moonier and Howard Reddick are the namesakes of American Legion Post No. 133 in Perryville, Missouri. Post 133 was founded in 1920 after the end of World War I and was named for Moonier and Reddick because they were the first two soldiers from...
SEMO promotes cybersecurity awarenessSoutheast Missouri State University hosted the State Cybersecurity Education Innovation Summit recently to help expand cybersecurity education opportunities for students across the state. Superintendents and faculty from Missouri high schools were...
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries has earned1Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriOn Friday, June 9, five Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 26 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the...
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries have earnedHamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
Perryville VFW post named for two fallen sailorsThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Perryville is named after two sailors who lost their lives in World War II from Perry County, Missouri. Paul Martin Fischer, according to information from the Bicentennial History of Perry County by the Perry...
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends11Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder...
Memorial Day events planned throughout region2Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape...
Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School. The contract for the...
Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festivalWhen George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate. Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in...
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...
Most read 5/22/23Cape Catfish seek success on and off the field1Cape Catfish opens its 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, and Glenn Campbell has joined the Capaha Field-based wooden bat team, featuring NCAA college-eligible players, with a directive to make the operation off the field as successful as it's been...
Most read 5/22/23New Burger King opens in Jackson3Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane...