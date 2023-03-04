Today in History
Today is Saturday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2023. There are 302 days left in the year.
Today's highlight in history:
On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America's 32nd president.
On this date:
In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)
In 1863, the Idaho Territory was created.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: "With malice toward none, with charity for all."
In 1917, Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana took her seat as the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the same day President Woodrow Wilson took his oath of office for a second term (it being a Sunday, a private ceremony was held inside the U.S. Capitol; a second, public swearing-in took place the next day).
In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, "We're more popular than Jesus now," a comment that caused an angry backlash in the United States.
In 1981, a jury in Salt Lake City convicted Joseph Paul Franklin, an avowed racist and serial killer, of violating the civil rights of two Black men, Ted Fields and David Martin, who'd been shot to death. (Franklin received two life sentences for this crime; he was executed in 2013 for the 1977 murder of a Jewish man, Gerald Gordon.)
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had "deteriorated" into an arms-for-hostages deal.
In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Actor-comedian John Candy died in Durango, Mexico, at age 43.
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.
In 2015, the Justice Department cleared Darren Wilson, a white former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, but also issued a scathing report calling for sweeping changes in city law enforcement practices.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in the southwestern English city of Salisbury; both survived what British authorities said was a murder attempt using a nerve agent.
In 2020, federal health officials investigated a suburban Seattle nursing home at the center of a coronavirus outbreak.
Ten years ago: Cardinals from around the world gathered inside the Vatican for their first round of meetings before the conclave to elect the next pope, following the retirement of Benedict XVI. Kenya's presidential election drew millions of eager voters, but the balloting was marred by deadly violence. (Uhuru Kenyatta beat seven other presidential candidates with 50.07 percent of the vote.) Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Hingis headed the 2013 class for the International Tennis Hall of Fame; also named were Cliff Drysdale, Charlie Pasarell, and Ion Tiriac.
Five years ago: "The Shape of Water" won four Oscars including best picture; the top prize was announced by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway a year after they were caught up in the erroneous announcement that "La La Land" and not "Moonlight" had won for best picture. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would "never" extradite any of the 13 Russians who'd been indicted by the United States for election-meddling.
One year ago: Russian troops seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine to that point. A jury cleared an Amtrak engineer of all charges stemming from a derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.
Today's birthdays: Actor Paula Prentiss is 85. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 82. Singer Shakin' Stevens is 75. Author James Ellroy is 75. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 73. Singer Chris Rea is 72. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 71. Actor Kay Lenz is 70. Musician Emilio Estefan is 70. Movie director Scott Hicks is 70. Actor Catherine O'Hara is 69. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 66. Actor Patricia Heaton is 65. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 65. Actor Steven Weber is 62. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 60. Actor Stacy Edwards is 58. Rapper Grand Puba is 57. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 56. Actor Patsy Kensit is 55. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 55. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 54. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 53. Actor Nick Stabile is 53. Country singer Jason Sellers is 52. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 46. Actor Jessica Heap is 40. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 38. TV personality Whitney Port is 38. Actor Audrey Esparza is 37. Actor Margo Harshman is 37. Actor Josh Bowman is 35. Actor Andrea Bowen is 33. Actor Jenna Boyd is 30.
Local News 5/29/23Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accidentA decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in...
Photo Gallery 5/28/23Tunes at Twilight
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle1Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices4Throughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
Namesakes of Perryville American Legion still honoredJesse Moonier and Howard Reddick are the namesakes of American Legion Post No. 133 in Perryville, Missouri. Post 133 was founded in 1920 after the end of World War I and was named for Moonier and Reddick because they were the first two soldiers from...
SEMO promotes cybersecurity awarenessSoutheast Missouri State University hosted the State Cybersecurity Education Innovation Summit recently to help expand cybersecurity education opportunities for students across the state. Superintendents and faculty from Missouri high schools were...
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries has earned1Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriOn Friday, June 9, five Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 26 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the...
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries have earnedHamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
Perryville VFW post named for two fallen sailorsThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Perryville is named after two sailors who lost their lives in World War II from Perry County, Missouri. Paul Martin Fischer, according to information from the Bicentennial History of Perry County by the Perry...
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends11Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder...
Memorial Day events planned throughout region2Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape...
Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School. The contract for the...
Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festivalWhen George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate. Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in...
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...
Most read 5/22/23Cape Catfish seek success on and off the field1Cape Catfish opens its 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, and Glenn Campbell has joined the Capaha Field-based wooden bat team, featuring NCAA college-eligible players, with a directive to make the operation off the field as successful as it's been...
Most read 5/22/23New Burger King opens in Jackson3Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane...