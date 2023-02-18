Southeast Hospital offers innovative treatment option for patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Submitted by SoutheastHEALTH

The Heart Team at Southeast Hospital is the first in the region to offer a minimally invasive therapy to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke.

The device, Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage -- (LAA) Occluder, is a nonsurgical therapy that immediately seals the LAA, eliminating the need for long-term blood-thinning medications following the procedure. The device is made of a nickel-titanium mesh.

Board certified cardiologist Gabe Soto, MD, brought the procedure to SoutheastHEALTH. He and fellow board certified cardiologist Bryan Beck, MD, perform the procedure in the hospital's state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Lab. To date, more than 20 procedures have been performed.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Dr. Soto explains that AFib occurs when the upper chambers of the heart (atria) beat out of coordination with the lower chambers (ventricles) and contract rapidly and irregularly. In some people with AFib, the LAA -- a small, naturally occurring pocket connected to the upper chamber of the heart -- can allow blood to pool. This increases the likelihood of a clot formation, which can travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

A common condition

AFib affects between 3 million and 6 million people in the U.S. It is one of the most common types of treated heart arrhythmia.

"Traditionally, the use of blood thinning agents has been used to reduce the risk of stroke," Dr. Soto said. "However, not all patients can tolerate such agents, and many have occupations or participate in hobbies or recreational activities where using such agents would carry a high risk of bleeding."

Most patients are able to stop blood-thinning agents immediately after implant, requiring only bridging dual antiplatelet therapy for six months with aspirin and clopidogrel, after which they are transitioned to low-dose aspirin only.

Leader in cardiac care

Since bringing open heart surgery to downstate Missouri in 1984, SoutheastHEALTH has become the premier provider of heart, lung and vascular services, earning The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center, the only hospital between St. Louis and Memphis to achieve this distinction. Southeast Hospital has also received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain -- MI Registry Platinum Performance Award for 11 consecutive years.