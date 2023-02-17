News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-17-23
O Father God, we ask that in all things you give us wisdom and understanding. Amen.
Crisis Intervention Team Training aims to de-escalate dangerous situationsA man has stabbed himself multiple times. He's bleeding profusely. Police are called. They approach the man. The man charges at the officers with the knife. Police shoot the man, killing him. That scenario might sound familiar if you've paid...
Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossingCape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. According to statistics provided by County...
SEMO names Holigans as 2023 Friends of the UniversitySoutheast Missouri State University alumni Harold and Hermena Holigan will be honored as the 2023 Friends of the University at the President's Council Dinner on Friday, March 24, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release,...
Cape Girardeau Airport gets additional funding despite missing benchmarkThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will get $1 million in federal funding despite falling short of the required benchmark. The airport registered 8,132 enplanements in 2022, clearing the 8,000 mark qualifying Cape Girardeau for $600,000 in federal...
Sample ballot posted for April 4 Cape Girardeau County electionsContested elections and tax initiative issues populate the Tuesday, April 4, ballot for Cape Girardeau County. Races in which the number of candidates exceed the number of open positions are listed below and as they will appear on the ballot. n...
July start expected for US 61 work in JacksonExpect detours to begin in midsummer as improvements are made to U.S. 61 (North Main Street) in Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday. "We will award the project in May with a notice to proceed likely issued in...
Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday4Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday. But it wasn't just any birthday -- Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76. Stephens and the attendees...
Hovis, Morse file bills to ban texting while driving2Two Southeast Missouri legislators Barry Hovis of District 146 (Whitewater) and Herman Morse of Dexter, whose newly realigned District 151 now takes in the southwestern Cape Girardeau County communities of Allenville and Delta have introduced...
United Way of Southeast Missouri seeking organizations that need fundingUnited Way of Southeast Missouri received thousands in federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. The not-for-profit is looking for eligible Cape Girardeau County agencies to partner with and give funding. United Way received $22,965...
Three Cape Girardeau-area veterans to be added to Wall of Valor5An additional three names will be added to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center following a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The new inductees, who are Cape Girardeau-area residents, served in the Army and Marines during...
Two injured in explosion at Sikeston businessSIKESTON, Mo. Two employees were injured following an explosion early Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a Sikeston business. At 7:12 a.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Potashnick Transportation Inc., or PTI, at 411 Lynual St., in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/16/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Feb. 9 meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Feb. 9 Communications/reports -- other selected...
Cape Girardeau stats show crime decline in many areas7The number of robberies in Cape Girardeau has dropped ninefold over the last decade, according to numbers released by the police department. It's one of many crimes that are decreasing in the city, the city's numbers show, but it's perhaps the most...
Cape Airport reaches important enplanement milestone8The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was able to reach an important enplanement milestone despite a somewhat tumultuous 2022. Airport manager Katrina Amos presented her 2022 annual report to Airport Advisory Board members Tuesday, Feb. 14. Cape...
Alleged 'after-hours club' in Cape receives numerous citations4One Cape Girardeau renter has been arrested several times for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club. Keith McFerren is the tenant for the building at 1621 Independence St. He has been the recipient of 13 calls for service and numerous...
Scott City dispatch center gets upgradedOfficials in Scott City have rolled out new technology upgrades at the dispatch center that will save time locating callers and give responders a better idea of the situation they're about to roll up to. One of the upgrades gives dispatchers access...
Annual Father Daughter Dance this Saturday at Osage Centre1The 15th annual Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The dance, with the theme of "I Love You to the Moon and Back", will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance are $20 and are...
Leather Tooling Workshop this weekend at Crisp MuseumIt is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older. Attendees will be...
Rep. Jason Smith voices concerns on China7Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith is adding his voice to those seeking action toward China in the wake of the recent discovery of Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. territory. Biden administration officials, according to CNN,...
Local officials say state statutes make work difficult3Local officials say numerous state statutes leave law enforcement in the lurch. Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, and Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department chief, spoke before the Cape Girardeau City Council during a...
Second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life to benefit Cape Girardeau maternity homeCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) will have its second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will start at 6 p.m. Activities for the night include dinner, Mardi...
Cape Girardeau County GOP chairman looks ahead at Republican presidential field5Matt Henson, Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee chairman, said Monday, Feb. 13, the period between now and the GOP's 2024 nominating convention is a "lifetime" in politics. Associates of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have...
Poplar Bluff officials investigating shooting involving police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Further details have emerged as the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting last week. An autopsy performed Friday, Feb. 10, revealed the subject, 30-year-old Michael R. Johnson of Poplar Bluff, had severe...
Acee's rebrands former Winks storesAcee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name. The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks...
Local News 2/13/23High School Percussion Ensemble clinic beats its way to River CampusFor those who follow the popular adage "March to the beat of your own drummer", there will be plenty to choose from at the Percussion Ensemble Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Ensembles from...
AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches aboundREDMOND, Wash. -- Nearly a quarter-century after Google's search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like...
UK company acquires Jackson's Vintage Software for $40 millionAuction Technology Group, based in London has purchased Vintage Software LLC at 100 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, for $40 million, Auction Technology announced in a Feb. 7 statement. Micky McQuade is CEO of Vintage Software, which trades as...
Most read 2/11/23PD officials make case for pay increases8The Cape Girardeau City Council hosted a more than 90-minute study session focused on public safety Thursday, Feb. 9. At the session both Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and assistant chief Adam Glueck made the case before council...
Most read 2/10/23Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complex10There are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
Most read 2/10/23Dems attack suburban homeowners6If you've worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you're under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are fighting local zoning laws in order to build...
Most read 2/9/23ALDI in Jackson given more time for signage by city4Jackson city officials this week voted to extend the time limit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for a planned grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. On May 16, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit that was set...