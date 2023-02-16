Fund city needs first

Letter to the Editor

As our leaders continue the process of creating the 2023-2024 budget for the City of Cape Girardeau, more than likely they will be approached by departments and organizations requesting additional funding.

I encourage our leaders to fund city needs before wants. Needs such as public safety and maintenance and repair on city streets, sewers, waterlines and facilities.

If you view the current job openings on the city's website, you will discover one of the reasons many city needs remain unmet.

Police officers, firefighter and EMTs are needed in our city. To attract and keep them, they must be paid a competitive hourly wage greater than $20.77 to $21.81.

Communication officers and jailers are also needed. An hourly wage of $15.39 to $16.16 is not attracting many applicants for the positions.

Interested in serving as a nuisance officer and deal with abandoned vehicles and stray animals for $13.95 per hour?

How about a maintenance worker for city streets, waterlines and facilities at $14.68 per hour?

Would you be willing to collect trash as a solid waste worker for $13.95 per hour?

The City of Cape Girardeau must pay competitive wages to attract and retain quality employees. As you can see, currently this is not being done in many positions.

There will always be more city needs and wants than revenue available to fund them. During the 2023-2023 budgeting process, our leaders must place priority on funding needs first.

Then, and only then, should some of the wants be considered!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau