FUNDS AVAILABLE TO CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY NONPROFITS UNDER EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER PROGRAM
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO - Cape Girardeau County has been awarded Federal Funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $22,965 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 40. These funds are used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Securitys Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of representatives from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community Partnership; American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; Area Agency on Aging; East Missouri Action Agency; Safe House for Women; The Salvation Army; local food pantries, and the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners office will determine how the funds awarded to Cape Girardeau County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply for the program by indicating as needed on the application. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
be not for profits or government organizations
be eligible to receive Federal funds
have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI)
utilize Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
practice nondiscrimination
have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
if they are a private voluntary organization, have an unpaid Board of Directors.
Cape Girardeau County has previously distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds with participants including The Salvation Army, Old St. Vincents/St. Marys Catholic Social Ministries, Safe House for Women, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, and East Missouri Action Agency. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, nights of lodging, rent/mortgage assistance, and utility assistance to families.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Donna Noe with United Way of Southeast Missouri at donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org for applications.
The deadline for applications to be received is March 1, 2023.
About United Way of Southeast Missouri
The Mission of the United Way of Southeast Missouri is to serve as the leader in uniting people and resources to build a stronger and healthier community. We focus on the building blocks of a strong family and a good life: Education, Income and Health. Our proactive methods create lasting change in the community that will continuously reduce the need for emergency services. We envision a community that LIVES UNITED by Giving, Advocating and Volunteering to improve this wonderful place where we live and work. For more information please visit www.UnitedWayofSEMO.org or call 573-334-9634.
About United Way Worldwide
United Way of Worldwide (UWW) is an international organization dedicated to leading the United Way movement executed by 2,000 locally governed United Ways in the United States and 46 countries and territories around the world. Building on more than a century of service as a preeminent community-based fundraiser and facilitator, UWW mobilizes more than 2.5 million volunteers and raises $5.2 billion worldwide. Together, the system will build stronger, healthier and ultimately more sustainable communities. For more information about UWW, visit www.liveunited.org.
