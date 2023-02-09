Smith is right on life

Letter to the Editor

Kudos to Rep. Jason Smith for his article, "Standing for Life" (1/24/23). So apparent is the fact that many pro-choice members have not read Psalms 139:13. How encouraging it is to know that all people are not a mistake but loved by our great Creator.

One day we will all give an account of the choices we have made. Thank you, Rep. Smith, for standing for the Truth in this world of wrong thinking.

JOEY CROSNOE, Cape Girardeau