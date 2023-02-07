News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Raising Roaches: Local business sells cockroaches to feed reptiles
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Quentin Kimbrell is in the cockroach business. In the morning, he turns the lights on at his facility, and even on the sunniest days, he hears rain. The rain is not the sound of water hitting the roof: It is the sound of more than 300,000 cockroaches scattering inside plastic bins.
Quentins business, Kimbrells Coldblood Inc. in Jackson, sells blaptica dubia roaches to reptile food retailers across the country except in Florida, where dubia roaches are illegal since the South American species may become invasive in the humid climate. But here in Southeast Missouri, and throughout most of the United States, dubia roaches are not pests or threats. They are a way to keep pet reptiles happy, healthy and fed.
Popular pet reptiles such as the bearded dragon, leopard gecko and panther chameleon are all consumers of insects specifically crickets and dubia roaches. Years ago, Quentin wanted to cut his food cost down for feeding his pet bearded dragons. So, instead of constantly buying crickets, he started breeding dubia roaches. He says they are the more nutritious and protein-packed food alternative to crickets; they are also safer to keep in a container with the reptile.
[Dubia roaches] cant bite. They cant sting. Crickets can actually eat through that [reptiles] skin and cause a sore on them, Quentin says. These do not have the mouthparts to do that. Theyre not going to harm the reptile if some of them are left overnight [in the reptiles enclosure].
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Quentin started his business with a few tubs of roaches in his basement. Demand grew fast, and soon, he was making more money selling roaches than at his day job working for a pallet company, so he quit and pursued his roach breeding business full-time. He built his first facility in Illinois and then moved to Jackson, his wife Amber Kimbrells hometown, where he built the current Kimbrells Coldblood Inc. facility.
Even in the middle of January, it is warm inside Kimbrells Coldblood Inc., with temperatures ranging between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Rows of gray, five-gallon plastic tubs sit on tidy shelves, labeled by stripes of color denoting the size of cockroach each contains extra small, small, medium or large. The exact temperature of each roach colony is regulated using wired heat tape Quentin installed himself.
Quentin says he has approximately 360 tubs full of cockroaches in this one room. In the attached breeding room next door, there are more tubs containing even more cockroaches. It is an extremely organized, clean and functional space.
I always like asking people what they expected, Amber says. A lot of people are like, I just expected theyd be crawling up the walls.
Roaches are not crawling up any walls, but they are crawling. Quentin opens up a bin and removes a handful of egg crates used as extra surface area for roaches to crawl and climb on. Amber calls them roach condos.
Exposed to the light now, the roaches instantly scatter and run to the containers corners. They crawl and burrow under each other in a shifting brown mass. They hide beneath each other, fighting for the darkest patch of space in a pile of themselves. Quentin says this happens because they are nocturnal creatures, most active in the darkness. It is the reason there are no windows in his facility.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Quentin and Amber know a lot about the misunderstood species of cockroach. For example, dubia cockroaches are not super-adept climbers or fliers, even though adult males have full wings and adult females have wing stubs. The males can only flutterfall, or move across a space, never gaining altitude. Quentin says they are also not the home-infesting cockroaches people think of, either. That is a different species entirely: the German cockroach.
Cockroaches get such a bad rap, Quentin says. Theyre really good for nature. Theyre just like a lot of insects people dont like, but theyre so beneficial for nature. They break stuff down.
Amber says, Theyre also cute. She grabs an older female and points out all of the features of the insect, the six legs with tiny spikes, the brown butterfly-shaped stubs on her back and the little face with small, beady eyes. No one pays attention to their faces, Amber says.
Quentins work starts with breeding cockroaches in plastic bins. He says one female has approximately 15 to 20 babies every eight weeks. The gravid, otherwise known as pregnant, cockroach carries her egg sac outside of the body after 50 days, regulating the temperature of the eggs by pulling them closer to or further from her body; she can also abort her eggs if she feels threatened.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Once born, it takes a dubia roach approximately six months to reach adulthood. Quentin says the dubia roaches molt seven times between infancy and adulthood. Molting is how cockroaches grow: Their old shells split open to reveal a soft, white body and weak appendages. They remain this ghost-like pallor for 24 hours as their new bodies harden and darken in color. This is the most vulnerable time for a cockroach, because if other cockroaches become dehydrated, they may eat the molting cockroaches for moisture.
Amber says when she was dating Quentin, shed set up a hospital for the soft, molting cockroaches, so they could have a few hours to harden away from the others. Quentin jokes he isnt that nice.
To be successful at roach raising, its important to understand the insects behavior. Quentin says they weigh and sort the roaches by sex to ensure there is a certain ratio of male to female roaches. If there are too many males, they will fight and kill each other off, and there wont be any males left to sustain the colony. He says this process takes weeks. Then, after he sorts by size, he can sell the different sizes to resellers.
Quentin keeps his roach colonies fed with roach chow, a sawdust-like food created from plants, and hydrated with water crystals, a gel-like polymer commonly used in floral arrangements. This form of water prevents the roaches from drowning.
Nothing is wasted at Kimbrells Coldblood Inc. Naturally-occurring dermacide beetles act as a clean-up crew, eating the dead roaches and keeping bins clean. The frass, or insect manure, is collected and stored in a building next door. Right now, Quentin has two years worth of frass in a massive pile resembling dry, grayish dirt. It has no smell. Currently, he is working with Southeast Missouri State University students to develop a strategy to package and sell this frass for profit, since it acts as a natural pesticide, due to the presence of the insect protein chitin.
Any time an insect is around a plant, that plant says, Hey, Im under attack, cause [the insect] has that protein, chitin, around it, and [the plant] starts going into defense mode. [The plant] may produce more enzymes or foliage to get stronger, Quentin says.
The potential of insect manure is promising, but Quentin says his main focus is selling cockroaches to feed beloved reptiles like the Kimbrells bearded dragon, Graycie.
The dubia cockroaches are fairly indestructible. When Quentin ships them out to customers, he sends them without food or water, because after all, They are cockroaches. Once, he says, a package of his roaches got rerouted multiple times and lost in the mail for 21 days during a brutally hot summer, and still, 95% of the insects survived. They are fighters, quite literally. They fight each other, and they fight to live, by whatever means necessary.
But when placed near the Kimbrells bearded dragon Graycies mouth, the cockroach is no longer indestructible. Graycies long, pink tongue latches onto its shell, and in a second, the cockroach is gone. The cockroach is energy now. Nature has served its purpose.
More to explore
-
Cape airport design-build agreement moves forwardCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of a design-build agreement for the new terminal construction project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The 69-page contract is...
-
Jackson to replace another bridgeThe City of Jackson, which saw completion of Hubble Ford Bridge in July and expects its West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks initiative to be finished next month, is about to embark on its third bridge project in the just a year. Jackson's Board of...
-
Jason Smith laments 'fiscal insanity' as Biden prepares SOTU speech11Southeast Missourian GOP congressman Jason Smith, new chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has a four-word message on the current debt ceiling crisis for President Joe Biden, as the latter is set to deliver his State of the Union...
-
Operations agreement for Jefferson Pool approved by Cape City Council4Cape Girardeau City Councils members voted unanimously to formally approve the operations agreement for Jefferson Pool with the Cape Girardeau School District, as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The Board of Education...
-
Local doctor/author pens book to help 'Fix Your BS'"Fix Your BS (Belief Systems)", local author Dr. Greg Pursley's latest book, was released Jan 15. It has been nine years since Pursley debuted his first book, "A New Kind of Normal", which told the story of his son being born with dwarfism and how...
-
Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children. According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Timothy Meding, 56, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape...
-
Patching project to close portion of North Main Street in CapeThe northbound lane in the 100 block of North Main Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for street patching as a result of a municipal water project. Nicolette Brennan, city public information officer, said in a release...
-
Ste. Genevieve's Cave Vineyard offering wine tasting event2Cave Vineyard & Distillery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is hosting Romance the Grapes on Saturday, Feb. 11 just before Valentine's Day. Guests will be able to learn about Missouri grapes and winemaking, and will get to taste wine. This will...
-
I-55 in Cape Co. reduced for bridge inspectionsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge inspections. According to a MoDOT news release, the inspections will take place...
-
Local News 2/6/23Century-old engineering marvel revisited at Cape Girardeau Chamber's First Friday Coffee4Attendees at Friday, Feb. 3's Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee braved frigid temperatures to step back in time to hear about a vital period in Southeast Missouri history. In remarks titled "Flood Control and Drainage", W....
-
Local News 2/6/23Author to discuss book 'Sgt. Dinwiddie's War' at Jackson libraryLocal author Terry H. Irwin will discuss his research and writing of his book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II" from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Sgt. Don...
-
Most read 2/6/23Car wash to occupy former Sunny Hill property10Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022. The company...
-
-
Project Homecoming -- a lifelong dedication1Most people may not know the name Tom Seematter, but many have seen his dot drawing of The Three Soldiers -- the bronze statue that is part of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. -- hanging in a courthouse or school. Seematter, 74, who...
-
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris16WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and...
-
Fate of former Broadway Theatre still murky12As the City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with efforts to demolish the historic -- and condemned -- former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau, one fundraiser said she has investors who can save it. The facility's board of directors have...
-
New book to revisit wrongful conviction in Lawless murder caseA new book examining the injustice that sent Josh Kezer to prison for the 1992 murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless will be published in May. Kezer, who was charged with Lawless' murder in March of 1993, was exonerated in 2009 with a rare "actual...
-
Area legislators vote "yes" on initiative reform1Three Southeast Missouri GOP state House members voted "yes" with the 108-50 majority Thursday, Feb. 2, to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution. In a party-line vote, Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, the House raised the...
-
Cape school board sets aggressive timeline to name new superintendent5The Cape Girardeau Board of Education isn't wasting any time seeking a candidate to fill the soon-to-be-open superintendent position after Neil Glass announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23. Matt Welker, board president, said they hope to name a...
-
Cape Fire responds to small structure blaze1The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small fire Friday morning at 18 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters were able to extinguish the small blaze in the lower rear of the building -- that was being used for storage -- shortly...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/6/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 17....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/6-23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, City Hall Presentations Items for discussion Public Hearings Consent agenda n Approval of the January 23, 2023, City Council regular session minutes and the January 26, 2023, City Council closed...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 26, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 26 meeting n Approval of closed session...
-
-
Sikeston DPS rescues three dogs in fireFire fighters with the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety rescued three dogs from a house fire late Friday morning. According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley, officers responded to 403 Marion for a structure fire at 11:40 a.m....
-
38 Acres Prodigy Leadership Academy students produce new magazineCape Girardeau County's Prodigy Leadership Academy, founded in 2009 with a current enrollment of 151 students in kindergarten through grade 12, has launched a student-run magazine. Called 38 Acres, the immediate meaning of the title refers to the...
-
One City to host annual Unity Prayer March this weekendOne City will host its second annual Unity Prayer March at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The march will start at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The event is to pray for schools, churches, families, first...
-
-
Most read 2/2/23Proposal to bring I-29 to Cape Girardeau11A 31-page proposal by Cape Girardeau resident Carl D. Armstrong to extend Interstate 29 southeast to Cape Girardeau will be heard formally Wednesday, Feb. 15, by members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization. From its southern terminus,...
-
Most read 2/2/23Kennett High School nurse arrested for alleged statutory rape of studentKENNETT, Mo. A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse. Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26,...
-
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend12Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's...
-
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau police help save missing person9Cape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27. Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered...
-
Most read 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy8Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...
-
Most read 1/30/23Harrell moving on from Jackson High School principal post4The Jackson School District is looking for a new high school principal following the announcement Seth Harrell is leaving for the same position at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. Harrell sent an announcement email to...