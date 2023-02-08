Chiefs, Eagles to square off Sunday in the Super Bowl
Sunday is the big day for professional football fans.
This year's Super Bowl features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be an excellent game.
The Eagles breezed through the season with a 14-3 record and faced little resistance in their two playoff games, defeating the Giants 38-7 and the No. 2 seed 49ers 31-7.
Like the Eagles, the Chiefs (14-3) also received a first-round bye in the playoffs before winning their first two playoff games. But Kansas City's two wins were much more competitive, defeating the much improved Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 and last year's AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Both teams are led by outstanding quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts for the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.
Each team has played and won the Super Bowl in recent years. This will be the Chiefs third appearance in the big game in the last four years, with KC last winning in 2020 over San Francisco. Philadelphia played in the 2018 Super Bowl, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
While the Super Bowl is about the game for many individuals, it's just as much about other aspects -- food and fun with friends, the commercials and halftime show.
We're a bit more excited about this year's game with the Chiefs playing. When the Rams left St. Louis, there was some question about what professional team football fans in Southeast Missouri would rally behind. But that question was quickly put to rest. While you'll find a smattering of fans in the area rooting for various teams, it's clear this is Chiefs Country.
Here's hoping Patrick Mahomes' ankle is strong and the Chiefs come out fast on Sunday to win another Lombardi Trophy.
