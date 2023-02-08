News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-8-23
O Lord God, we praise you for you are our provider and deliverer. Amen.
Cape city, school officials are uncertain of new pool costs2Despite both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approving the operating agreement for Jefferson Elementary School Pool that extends to Dec. 31, neither group has updated estimates for operating...
Three Hearts Foundation to host second annual Infertility GalaThree Hearts Foundation will host its second annual Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The gala will raise money for couples needing in vitro fertilization treatments to start a family. The event will consist of a...
Big River Communications sold to Illinois companyPeoria, Illinois-based i3 Broadband is acquiring Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, according to a Tuesday, Feb. 7, news release. Included in the purchase is Big River's wholly owned broadband subsidiary, Circle Fiber which has been...
Abused dog Pepper adopted by familyPepper, a Labrador retriever mix, has found a new home almost a year after surviving physical abuse from her former owner. Julie Jennings and her sons, Colby and Lucas, adopted Pepper on Monday, Jan. 30. "She's doing perfect," Jennings said. "She's...
Stoddard County woman guilty to trying to sell machine gun conversion devicesA Stoddard County, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 6, to selling devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic machine guns. Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, faces four counts: one count of conspiracy to transfer a...
Perryville veterans memorial lauds new state suicide hotlineRae Lynn Munoz, executive director of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, said the state's new suicide prevention website unveiled Feb. 1, mogovchallenge.com, will be a welcome resource. "Post traumatic stress disorder is almost an...
Sikeston man arrested after standoff facing multiple assault, weapons chargesSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man is in custody and faces multiple felony charges following a standoff with police early Monday, Feb. 6, in Sikeston. Philip Joshua Swift, 37, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault-special victim; one...
Cape Girardeau on 'best cities for football fans' listWith the Super Bowl about to kick off Sunday, Feb. 12, personal finance website WalletHub says Cape Girardeau ranks No. 117 out of 249 U.S. cities measured in terms of "best cities for football fans." Cities included in the survey have at least one...
Missouri students invited to participate in MoDOT's No MOre Trash! contestMissouri Department of Transportation has created an educational contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" trash-can decorating contest is part of the organization's annual No MOre Trash!...
Bridal show returns to Cape GirardeauThe Love and Romance Bridal Show is back later this month. The expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Guests will need to purchase a ticket for the expo from Rental Land Special Events or at the...
Cape airport design-build agreement moves forward1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of a design-build agreement for the new terminal construction project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The 69-page contract is...
Jackson to replace another bridgeThe City of Jackson, which saw completion of Hubble Ford Bridge in July and expects its West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks initiative to be finished next month, is about to embark on its third bridge project in the just a year. Jackson's Board of...
Jason Smith laments 'fiscal insanity' as Biden prepares SOTU speech16Southeast Missourian GOP congressman Jason Smith, new chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has a four-word message on the current debt ceiling crisis for President Joe Biden, as the latter is set to deliver his State of the Union...
Operations agreement for Jefferson Pool approved by Cape City Council4Cape Girardeau City Councils members voted unanimously to formally approve the operations agreement for Jefferson Pool with the Cape Girardeau School District, as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The Board of Education...
Local doctor/author pens book to help 'Fix Your BS'"Fix Your BS (Belief Systems)", local author Dr. Greg Pursley's latest book, was released Jan 15. It has been nine years since Pursley debuted his first book, "A New Kind of Normal", which told the story of his son being born with dwarfism and how...
Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children. According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Timothy Meding, 56, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape...
Patching project to close portion of North Main Street in CapeThe northbound lane in the 100 block of North Main Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for street patching as a result of a municipal water project. Nicolette Brennan, city public information officer, said in a release...
Ste. Genevieve's Cave Vineyard offering wine tasting event2Cave Vineyard & Distillery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is hosting Romance the Grapes on Saturday, Feb. 11 just before Valentine's Day. Guests will be able to learn about Missouri grapes and winemaking, and will get to taste wine. This will...
I-55 in Cape Co. reduced for bridge inspectionsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge inspections. According to a MoDOT news release, the inspections will take place...
Local News 2/6/23Century-old engineering marvel revisited at Cape Girardeau Chamber's First Friday Coffee4Attendees at Friday, Feb. 3's Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee braved frigid temperatures to step back in time to hear about a vital period in Southeast Missouri history. In remarks titled "Flood Control and Drainage", W....
Local News 2/6/23Author to discuss book 'Sgt. Dinwiddie's War' at Jackson libraryLocal author Terry H. Irwin will discuss his research and writing of his book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II" from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Sgt. Don...
Most read 2/6/23Car wash to occupy former Sunny Hill property11Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022. The company...
Project Homecoming -- a lifelong dedication1Most people may not know the name Tom Seematter, but many have seen his dot drawing of The Three Soldiers -- the bronze statue that is part of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. -- hanging in a courthouse or school. Seematter, 74, who...
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris16WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and...
Fate of former Broadway Theatre still murky12As the City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with efforts to demolish the historic -- and condemned -- former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau, one fundraiser said she has investors who can save it. The facility's board of directors have...
Most read 2/4/23New book to revisit wrongful conviction in Lawless murder caseA new book examining the injustice that sent Josh Kezer to prison for the 1992 murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless will be published in May. Kezer, who was charged with Lawless' murder in March of 1993, was exonerated in 2009 with a rare "actual...
Most read 2/2/23Proposal to bring I-29 to Cape Girardeau11A 31-page proposal by Cape Girardeau resident Carl D. Armstrong to extend Interstate 29 southeast to Cape Girardeau will be heard formally Wednesday, Feb. 15, by members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization. From its southern terminus,...
Most read 2/2/23Kennett High School nurse arrested for alleged statutory rape of studentKENNETT, Mo. A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse. Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26,...
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend12Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's...
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau police help save missing person9Cape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27. Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered...
Most read 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy8Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...