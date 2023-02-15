Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2023. There are 325 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.
In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy.
In 1950, Walt Disney's animated film "Cinderella" premieres in Boston.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 1965, singer Nat King Cole, 45, died in Santa Monica, California.
In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Robert Lamm; the group originally called itself The Big Thing, then Chicago Transit Authority.
In 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)
In 2003, millions of protesters around the world demonstrated against the prospect of a U.S. attack on Iraq.
In 2005, defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 years in prison on child rape charges.
In 2020, the U.S. government said Americans who were on board a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan because of the coronavirus would be flown back home on a chartered flight, but that they would face another two-week quarantine; about 380 Americans were aboard the Diamond Princess.
Ten years ago: With a blinding flash and a booming shock wave, a meteor blazed across Russia's western Siberian sky and exploded, injuring more than 1,000 people as it blasted out windows. Pressing his case in Chicago, the town that launched his political career, President Barack Obama called for the government to take an active, wide-ranging role in ensuring every American had a "ladder of opportunity" into the middle class.
Five years ago: The last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida were removed from the building after authorities analyzed the crime scene; 13 wounded survivors were still hospitalized. In response to the shooting, President Donald Trump, in an address to the nation, promised to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health," but avoided any mention of guns. Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was ordered held without bond at a brief court hearing. American Mikaela Shiffrin used a hard-charging final run to win the women's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
One year ago: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he welcomed a security dialogue with the West as his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had "not yet verified" Russia's claim and that an invasion still remains a distinct possibility. (Russia would invade Ukraine five days later.) The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.
Today's birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 92. Author Susan Brownmiller is 88. Songwriter Brian Holland is 82. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 79. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 79. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 76. Actor Jane Seymour is 72. Singer Melissa Manchester is 72. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 70. "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening is 69. Model Janice Dickinson is 68. Actor Christopher McDonald is 68. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 64. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 64. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 63. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 63. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 60. Actor Michael Easton is 56. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 55. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 52. Actor Alex Borstein is 52. Actor Renee O'Connor is 52. Actor Sarah Wynter is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 50. Actor-director Miranda July is 49. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 47. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 47.
Cape Girardeau stats show crime decline in many areas1The number of robberies in Cape Girardeau has dropped ninefold over the last decade, according to numbers released by the police department. It's one of many crimes that are decreasing in the city, the city's numbers show, but it's perhaps the most...
Cape Airport reaches important enplanement milestone2The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was able to reach an important enplanement milestone despite a somewhat tumultuous 2022. Airport manager Katrina Amos presented her 2022 annual report to Airport Advisory Board members Tuesday, Feb. 14. Cape...
Alleged 'after-hours club' in Cape receives numerous citationsOne Cape Girardeau renter has been arrested several times for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club. Keith McFerren is the tenant for the building at 1621 Independence St. He has been the recipient of 13 calls for service and numerous...
Scott City dispatch center gets upgradedOfficials in Scott City have rolled out new technology upgrades at the dispatch center that will save time locating callers and give responders a better idea of the situation they're about to roll up to. One of the upgrades gives dispatchers access...
Annual Father Daughter Dance this Saturday at Osage CentreThe 15th annual Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The dance, with the theme of "I Love You to the Moon and Back", will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance are $20 and are...
Leather Tooling Workshop this weekend at Crisp MuseumIt is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older. Attendees will be...
Rep. Jason Smith voices concerns on China7Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith is adding his voice to those seeking action toward China in the wake of the recent discovery of Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. territory. Biden administration officials, according to CNN,...
Local officials say state statutes make work difficult2Local officials say numerous state statutes leave law enforcement in the lurch. Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, and Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department chief, spoke before the Cape Girardeau City Council during a...
Second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life to benefit Cape Girardeau maternity homeCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) will have its second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will start at 6 p.m. Activities for the night include dinner, Mardi...
Cape Girardeau County GOP chairman looks ahead at Republican presidential field4Matt Henson, Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee chairman, said Monday, Feb. 13, the period between now and the GOP's 2024 nominating convention is a "lifetime" in politics. Associates of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have...
Poplar Bluff officials investigating shooting involving police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Further details have emerged as the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting last week. An autopsy performed Friday, Feb. 10, revealed the subject, 30-year-old Michael R. Johnson of Poplar Bluff, had severe...
Acee's rebrands former Winks storesAcee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name. The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks...
Local News 2/13/23High School Percussion Ensemble clinic beats its way to River CampusFor those who follow the popular adage "March to the beat of your own drummer", there will be plenty to choose from at the Percussion Ensemble Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Ensembles from...
AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches aboundREDMOND, Wash. -- Nearly a quarter-century after Google's search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like...
UK company acquires Jackson's Vintage Software for $40 millionAuction Technology Group, based in London has purchased Vintage Software LLC at 100 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, for $40 million, Auction Technology announced in a Feb. 7 statement. Micky McQuade is CEO of Vintage Software, which trades as...
Remembering the first Super BowlCape Girardeau resident John Piepho remembers well watching on TV the first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, on Jan. 15, 1967. Piepho had moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in June 1964, and was in the community when the inaugural...
PD officials make case for pay increases8The Cape Girardeau City Council hosted a more than 90-minute study session focused on public safety Thursday, Feb. 9. At the session both Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and assistant chief Adam Glueck made the case before council...
Disc golf starter sets donated to Cape libraryFor disc golf newbies in the Cape Girardeau area, the tee box has moved to the Cape Girardeau Library. Or at least, that's where a new hobby just might begin. The region's disc golf lovers want to make sure everyone in the region has a chance to try...
Jackson author's first short story focuses on friendsBrad Friese of Jackson will debut his first short story, "Power Squad : Water" after Valentine's day. Friese is an avid anime watcher and enjoys creative writing. Writing the short story, based loosely off of the show "Avatar: the Last AirBender",...
Man gets prison on firearm charge1Mark A. Brand, 33, who was arrested and charged by police after a high-speed pursuit in October 2019, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for the offense of felon in possession of a firearm. According to a news release issued by...
Cape Girardeau's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts increasingHotel-motel tax receipts were way up in 2022 as Cape Girardeau's youth sports market continued to drive tourism. Brenda Newbern, director of VisitCape, and John Echimovich, vice president of operations for MidAmerica Hotels, said the hospitality...
Cape Girardeau Fire Department receives better ISO rating, lowers premiums for homeowners12Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a higher rating from Insurance Services Office in a September 2022 survey, potentially lowering insurance premiums for residents. Chief Randy Morris Jr. said via a news release Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the...
Most read 2/10/23Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complex10There are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
Jackson roadway lighting on front burner3Jackson's Board of Aldermen is expecting an update soon from Strickland Engineering on design and cost estimates for a long-discussed project to illuminate part of the main roadway into the Cape Girardeau County seat. "The council wants to light the...
Planning key to preparing for earthquakes, local emergency coordinator says1Jim Watkins said the best thing Southeast Missourians can do to prepare for a possible earthquake is "make a plan." Monday, Feb. 6, quakes in southeastern Europe and southwestern Asia have killed more than 21,000 people as of presstime. Almost...
Winter Dance Collection set for next week at River CampusThe Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will present Winter Dance Collection next week at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. There will be four performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2...
High School Art Exhibition opens this weekend at CrispExhibiting Excellence, the 45th annual High School Art Exhibition, opens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. The exhibit will feature art from 11th and 12th grade students from 20 schools...
Immaculate Conception to hold 35th annual Spring Fling next monthImmaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its Spring Fling Dinner Auction on Saturday, March 11, in the school gym. This year's theme is "Go WILD!" This is the 35th annual fundraiser for the school. The event includes dinner, raffles, games,...
Most read 2/10/23Dems attack suburban homeowners5If you've worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you're under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are fighting local zoning laws in order to build...
Most read 2/9/23ALDI in Jackson given more time for signage by city4Jackson city officials this week voted to extend the time limit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for a planned grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. On May 16, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit that was set...
