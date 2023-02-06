New Vision Counseling appoints New Executive Director Shari Boxdorfer

CAPE GIRARDEAU  New Vision Counselings Board of Directors has name Shari Boxdorfer the new executive director.

We are so pleased to make this exciting announcement, reports Brooke Watson  New Visions Board of Directors President. Shari will bring energy, creativity and leadership to the organization. Shari will help to grow the organization, by adding new counselors, programs and additional members to the Board of Directors.

Coming back to work at New was not a difficult decision, states Shari, the purpose of the agency is in helping people of the southeast Missouri region navigate through lifes challenges and grow to a better quality of life. While our former director will be greatly missed, I am looking forward to continuing the work in being a strong presence in the community as we promote healthiness and positive change.

Shari has been a licensed professional counselor for 16 years. She has a masters degree in counseling and has worked in the mental health field since 1993. She will begin her new role at New Vision Counseling beginning February 1st.

The New Vision Counseling Board of Directors also would like to thank Danny Johnson for serving as the Executive Director for 25 years. We were so fortunate to have him as a leader for several years, Danny will continue to help us through the transition and welcoming Shari into her new role notes Watson.