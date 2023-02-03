News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
In celebration of National Catholic Schools Week
This area has many excellent schools -- both public and private. And each is made up of dedicated educators who consider their occupation as a calling and not simply a job.
In nearly every edition of the Southeast Missourian you'll find stories and photos of educators and students doing impressive things, whether in academics, athletics or other extra-curricular activities. We celebrate these accomplishments for the students, schools and community.
This week was recognized as National Catholic Schools Week. Each year since 1974, the last Sunday in January kicks off the weeklong celebration, which includes a series of events ranging from masses to open houses and other special events.
The Jan. 28-29 edition of the Southeast Missourian profiled several of the area's Catholic schools, including: St. Ambrose Catholic School, St. Mary Cathedral School, Notre Dame Regional High School, St. Augustine Grade School and St. Vincent De Paul Parish School.
We salute these schools for the good work they do in training young people to not only be good students but also good people who seek to honor God and serve others.
