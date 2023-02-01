For release immediately, with photo

Febraury 1, 2023

VOLKERDING FINANCIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MONTH

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was financial representative of the month in the Missouri East Region for the month of January.

Volkerding joined Modern Woodmen in November 2004. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 730,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END