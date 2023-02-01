News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-1-23
O Lord Jesus, may all come to know you as Lord and Savior. Amen.
Behavioral Health Crisis Center set to open in MarchThe Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will be opening a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center on Wednesday, March 1. Ryan Essex, the Gibson Center's chief operating officer, said the facility will have four overnight beds plus four medical chairs...
Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend3Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's...
Ameren public hearing on rate hike proposal postponed4A public hearing on a possible utility rate increase originally scheduled for Tuesday night, Jan. 31, in Cape Girardeau has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally planned for the Osage Centre, the hearing from the Missouri Public...
Night to Shine returns Feb. 10 to local churchesNight to Shine will return this year, but for the first time since 2020, it will be an in-person event. Night to Shine is a worldwide event started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate those with special needs. It is a prom night...
Jackson to debut family event, tix go on saleJackson Parks and Recreation will hold its first Family Glow Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Jackson Civic Center. "There are a lot of father-daughter and mother-son activities out there but we were wanting to create something that got...
Cape Girardeau police help save missing personCape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27. Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank releases 2022 statistics3Southeast Missouri Food bank distributed 13.6 million pounds of food, provided 12.8 million meals and served 80,000 residents each month during 2022, according to a news release from the organization. SEMO food bank in Sikeston is the Feeding...
Local News 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy7Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...
Local News 1/31/23Missouri unemployment among US lowest, even lower in Cape Girardeau metro3Local economist David Yaskewich, who noted Missouri's historic low in the unemployment rate last fall, does not expect a spike in unemployment when new U.S. jobless figures are released Friday, Feb. 3. Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State...
Harrell moving on from Jackson High School principal post4The Jackson School District is looking for a new high school principal following the announcement Seth Harrell is leaving for the same position at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. Harrell sent an announcement email to...
A Joyful Heart: Local comedian explodes into viral consciousness1A bald man in a blue shirt sits at the head of a conference table, surrounded by coworkers when a woman walks in. You hear her before you see her. "Excuse me, is there a Craig in here? Craig!? Is that YOU? CRAIG?!" the woman says. Well, she doesn't...
Georgia man arrested for murder of Sikeston coupleSIKESTON, Mo. A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges for the murder of a Sikeston couple last week. Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful...
A seat at the table - bringing state dollars home to southeast Missouri4Life is often about competition. The notion is true not only in sports but when it comes to divvying up state revenues among Missouri's 114 counties. Lawmakers from Southeast Missouri say other parts of the Show Me State are getting greater slices...
Activist targets gun violence in Missouri2Missouri is among the deadliest states for gun violence in the U.S. Cape Girardeau County is among the deadliest counties in Missouri for gun violence, per capita. According to a report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce titled "Safer Missouri...
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped6Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 26, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new...
Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County5Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen...
Recalling the genocide of the HolocaustIt has been more than 77 years since Allied forces liberated Nazi Germany's concentration and death camps in 1945, a genocide that cumulatively claimed the lives of untold so-called "enemies" of the Third Reich, including an estimated 6 million...
Woodland High School considering schedule change for 2023-20244MARBLE HILL, Mo. Woodland High School is considering a change in its daily schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently, high school students have seven classes per year, each meeting every day for approximately 45 minutes. The proposed...
Cape Girardeau authors debut novel explores young Black boys life in early 1970s1Cape Girardeau resident and local educator Joseph Moore has debuted his book, "The Call of Jeremiah McGill". The book was published by Gatekeeper Press on Jan. 11. Amazon is calling it the top new release of historical Christian children's fiction....
Nell Holcomb students learn career options through JAG programThe journey through middle school can feel like walking through a mine field, and the students at Nell Holcomb Middle School had to do just that metaphorically, at least. At the beginning of the current school year, Corey Campbell, the Jobs for...
It's Cold Outside craft fair benefits cancer patientsThe fifth annual It's Cold Outside ... So Come on Inside craft fair is happening Feb. 4. Local vendors and crafters will be have there wares for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free. Proceeds from the...
Events mark return of bald eagles to areaThe Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello. Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center...
Local News 1/26/23'The Fierce Urgency of Now' SEMO celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center. Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming...
Local News 1/26/23Cape Girardeau's Codefi among 19 state awardees of workforce training grantsCape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants. Administered by the state Department of Economic...
Most read 1/26/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent goes on adventure to create newest snow day video4The 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos. Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated...
Most read 1/26/23Cape Girardeau school board approves first phase of athletic complex construction7On Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million. Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica...
Most read 1/25/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement6Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his...
Most read 1/25/23Big fundraising source for Mac's Mission coming to end2In April 2011, Rochelle Steffen rescued a pit bull puppy, not knowing she would start a legacy with Mac's Mission. But that mission will be getting more difficult when a major source of donations ends next month. The Jackson-based organization helps...
Most read 1/23/23Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau2Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day,...