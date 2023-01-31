Cape Girardeaus Dr. Seth Hudson selected as the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners President

At the beginning of January, the other members of the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners selected Cape Girardeaus Dr. Seth Hudson to serve as President of the Board for 2023.

The Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners registers, licenses, and regulates all chiropractors in the state after a gubernatorial appointment for the board member takes place. Members review and act on issues of discipline, licensure, rules and regulations, legislation and other business. The board has the power to revoke, suspend, deny, probate and reinstate licenses.

Mission: The Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners protects the public from incompetence, misconduct, gross negligence, fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty; licenses only "qualified" professionals by examination and evaluation of minimum competency; enforces standards by implementing legislation and administrative rules; and encourages economic development and partnerships with existing small businesses.

Dr. Hudson is honored to be selected for this position and looks forward to serving his great state and profession.