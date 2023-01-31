Premier Physical Therapy Receives Certification as Best Christian Workplace

Premier Physical Therapy has received certification as a Best Christian Workplace. Premier has achieved highly-respected recognition for two consecutive years now. So, what does it mean to be a "Best Christian Workplace?" To have a flourishing business that understands and works towards having a fantastic team, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication.

Premier Physical Therapy founder and CEO Dennis Riney states, Were honored to receive this certification and look forward to continued improvement as we are driven by our Purpose to glorify God in everything they do and be a positive influence to all they serve. This includes their patients, collaborating healthcare providers, and the communities they serve.

The Premier team is grateful to have leadership that strives to constantly improve to make it a place where team members feel cared about and excited about their work. But, Dennis adds, we firmly believe we have to have the right team in place to fulfill our mission, to grow the Premier family by providing the ultimate physical therapy experience.

The Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI) said, "We're excited to see them make greater impact through a healthy workplace culture. Congrats to this Certified Best Christian Workplace!" Being certified is an honor, and we are grateful for the recognition from BCWI.