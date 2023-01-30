*Menu
Mrs. Adella Frank Celebrates 95th Birthday

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Melanie Beel-Peters
Monday, January 30, 2023
Birthday girl, Adella Frank, proudly shows roses sent from grandchildren and great-grandchildren in honor of her 95th.

January 17, 2023, Adella Frank, of Chaffee, celebrated her 95th birthday. The mother of 5, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 21 marked her special birthday by attending mass and dining out with family members.

