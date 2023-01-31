Today in History
Today is Saturday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2023. There are 329 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 11, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany's capitulation.
On this date:
In 660 B.C., tradition holds that Japan was founded as Jimmu ascended the throne as the country's first emperor.
In 1847, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison was born in Milan, Ohio.
In 1937, a six-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.
In 1963, American author and poet Sylvia Plath was found dead in her London flat, a suicide; she was 30.
In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain's opposition Conservative Party.
In 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.
In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.
In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded Harry Whittington, a companion during a weekend quail-hunting trip in Texas.
In 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.
In 2011, Egypt exploded with joy after pro-democracy protesters brought down President Hosni Mubarak, whose resignation ended three decades of authoritarian rule.
In 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Ten years ago: With a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)
Five years ago: A Russian passenger plane crashed into a snowy field six minutes after taking off from Moscow, killing all 65 passengers and six crew members; investigators would blame human error, saying the pilots had received flawed air speed readings after failing to turn on a heating unit for the measurement equipment. Amid swirling winds, 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, capturing the men's slopestyle event. Singer Vic Damone, who possessed what Frank Sinatra once called "the best pipes in the business," died in Florida at the age of 89.
One year ago: President Joe Biden called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's borders and warned that the U.S. and its allies would "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades. A tense standoff at a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge eased as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions withdrew their vehicles.
Today's birthdays: Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 91. Actor Tina Louise is 89. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 89. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 82. Actor Philip Anglim is 71. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 70. Actor Catherine Hickland is 67. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 67. Actor Carey Lowell is 62. Singer Sheryl Crow is 61. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 59. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 54. Actor Damian Lewis is 52. Actor Marisa Petroro is 51. Singer D'Angelo is 49. Actor Brice Beckham is 47. Rock vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 46. Singer-actor Brandy is 44. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 43. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 43. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 42. Actor Natalie Dormer is 41. Singer Aubrey O'Day is 39. Actor Q'orianka Kilcher is 33. Actor Taylor Lautner is 31.
Local News 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy4Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...
Local News 1/31/23Missouri unemployment among US lowest, even lower in Cape Girardeau metro2Local economist David Yaskewich, who noted Missouri's historic low in the unemployment rate last fall, does not expect a spike in unemployment when new U.S. jobless figures are released Friday, Feb. 3. Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State...
Harrell moving on from Jackson High School principal post3The Jackson School District is looking for a new high school principal following the announcement Seth Harrell is leaving for the same position at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. Harrell sent an announcement email to...
A Joyful Heart: Local comedian explodes into viral consciousness1A bald man in a blue shirt sits at the head of a conference table, surrounded by coworkers when a woman walks in. You hear her before you see her. "Excuse me, is there a Craig in here? Craig!? Is that YOU? CRAIG?!" the woman says. Well, she doesn't...
Georgia man arrested for murder of Sikeston coupleSIKESTON, Mo. A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges for the murder of a Sikeston couple last week. Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful...
A seat at the table - bringing state dollars home to southeast Missouri4Life is often about competition. The notion is true not only in sports but when it comes to divvying up state revenues among Missouri's 114 counties. Lawmakers from Southeast Missouri say other parts of the Show Me State are getting greater slices...
Activist targets gun violence in Missouri2Missouri is among the deadliest states for gun violence in the U.S. Cape Girardeau County is among the deadliest counties in Missouri for gun violence, per capita. According to a report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce titled "Safer Missouri...
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped6Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 26, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new...
Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County5Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen...
Recalling the genocide of the HolocaustIt has been more than 77 years since Allied forces liberated Nazi Germany's concentration and death camps in 1945, a genocide that cumulatively claimed the lives of untold so-called "enemies" of the Third Reich, including an estimated 6 million...
Woodland High School considering schedule change for 2023-20244MARBLE HILL, Mo. Woodland High School is considering a change in its daily schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently, high school students have seven classes per year, each meeting every day for approximately 45 minutes. The proposed...
Cape Girardeau authors debut novel explores young Black boys life in early 1970s1Cape Girardeau resident and local educator Joseph Moore has debuted his book, "The Call of Jeremiah McGill". The book was published by Gatekeeper Press on Jan. 11. Amazon is calling it the top new release of historical Christian children's fiction....
Nell Holcomb students learn career options through JAG programThe journey through middle school can feel like walking through a mine field, and the students at Nell Holcomb Middle School had to do just that metaphorically, at least. At the beginning of the current school year, Corey Campbell, the Jobs for...
It's Cold Outside craft fair benefits cancer patientsThe fifth annual It's Cold Outside ... So Come on Inside craft fair is happening Feb. 4. Local vendors and crafters will be have there wares for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free. Proceeds from the...
Events mark return of bald eagles to areaThe Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello. Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center...
'The Fierce Urgency of Now' SEMO celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center. Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming...
Cape Girardeau's Codefi among 19 state awardees of workforce training grantsCape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants. Administered by the state Department of Economic...
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent goes on adventure to create newest snow day video4The 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos. Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated...
Cape Girardeau school board approves first phase of athletic complex construction7On Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million. Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica...
Cape Girardeau Police Department receives Highway Patrol grantsThe Cape Girardeau Police Department could receive more than $27,000 in reimbursement funds for overtime expenses from the state Highway Patrol. The grants were accepted through a unanimous vote from Cape Girardeau City Council members as part of...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boardsCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards, Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the...
Jackson woman arrested in stolen firearms caseCape Girardeau County authorities have charged a Jackson woman in connection with firearm thefts from a residence in the county. According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Hampton, 18, is facing two counts...
Jackson man charged with drug, firearm crimesA Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence. According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession...
Several thousand left without power after snow TuesdaySeveral thousand customers were without power in Bollinger and Perry counties in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after snow blanketed the region Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Citizens Electric Corp. reported Wednesday that 1,700 residents in...
Most read 1/25/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement6Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his...
Most read 1/25/23Big fundraising source for Mac's Mission coming to end2In April 2011, Rochelle Steffen rescued a pit bull puppy, not knowing she would start a legacy with Mac's Mission. But that mission will be getting more difficult when a major source of donations ends next month. The Jackson-based organization helps...
Most read 1/24/23Lawmaker again does not include Cape Girardeau County in 'historic region' bill11Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation. Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though. GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year...
Most read 1/23/23Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau2Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day,...
