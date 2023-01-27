Birthright Cape Girardeau celebrates 50 years

Editorial

Birthright of Cape Girardeau, a not-for-profit helping women facing unplanned pregnancies, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The organization held an event on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in June of last year.

The organizers and supporters of Birthright are certainly pro-life and champion the cause. But it's more than a voting issue. The organization provides pregnancy testing, maternity and baby items, and medical, housing and counseling referrals. They have a location at 2623 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau, and in 2020 opened a second location in Marble Hill at 105 Church St.

Stephen Imbarrato, a pro-life activist and retired Catholic priest from Santa Fe, New Mexico, delivered the keynote address at the 50th anniversary event. He challenged the audience to support pregnancy resource centers so they can "save babies and help wounded moms."

We know many women in difficult situations struggle with the decision when faced with an unplanned pregnancy, but pregnancy resource centers like Birthright are truly places of hope and seek to provide help -- long after the pregnancy. We're grateful for them, their volunteers and supporters. They have helped many women choose life, serving as a source of information, and helping them get assistance to raise a healthy and happy child. It's a noble mission.

Congratulations to Birthright Cape Girardeau on 50 years.