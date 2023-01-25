Local K-9 officer gets donated body armor
The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported some good news earlier this month. K-9 Yuki received donated body armor thanks to a generous donation.
The dog received a bullet and stab protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a not-for-profit whose mission is to provide similar vests for K9 law enforcement all over the country. This particular vest was made possible thanks to support from Leah Beale of Oklahoma City.
You might have heard the name of this not-for-profit before. The Southeast Missourian reported in October that Vested Interest in K9s was to provide a similar vest for K-9 officer Dax in Bollinger County.
The organization reports it has given out more than 4,800 vests for K-9 officers since 2009.
This is a wonderful gift to local law enforcement agencies and our K-9 officers who provide an important service to our communities. Thank you to Vested Interest and their supporters who make these donations possible.
While this particular donation came from a national organization, we've seen this community rally behind K-9 officers before. Individuals, knowing the value they provide, have raised money to purchase and train them. And we're grateful. Special thanks also to their human handlers who provide much care and attention, some even after their career of service is finished.
Here's a nod to all our officers, including those on four legs.
