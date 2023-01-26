What is degenerative arthritis?

-
'The Fierce Urgency of Now' SEMO celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual Celebration DinnerSoutheast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center. Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming...
Cape Girardeau's Codefi among 19 state awardees of workforce training grantsCape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants. Administered by the state Department of Economic...
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent goes on adventure to create newest snow day videoThe 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos. Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated...
Cape Girardeau school board approves first phase of athletic complex constructionOn Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million. Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica...
Cape Girardeau Police Department receives Highway Patrol grantsThe Cape Girardeau Police Department could receive more than $27,000 in reimbursement funds for overtime expenses from the state Highway Patrol. The grants were accepted through a unanimous vote from Cape Girardeau City Council members as part of...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boardsCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards, Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the...
Jackson woman arrested in stolen firearms caseCape Girardeau County authorities have charged a Jackson woman in connection with firearm thefts from a residence in the county. According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Hampton, 18, is facing two counts...
Jackson man charged with drug, firearm crimesA Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence. According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession...
Several thousand left without power after snow TuesdaySeveral thousand customers were without power in Bollinger and Perry counties in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after snow blanketed the region Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Citizens Electric Corp. reported Wednesday that 1,700 residents in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/26/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Monday, Jan. 23, meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement6Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his...
Big fundraising source for Mac's Mission coming to end2In April 2011, Rochelle Steffen rescued a pit bull puppy, not knowing she would start a legacy with Mac's Mission. But that mission will be getting more difficult when a major source of donations ends next month. The Jackson-based organization helps...
In snow, keep windshield wipers up, says local mechanicRoy White recommends motorists who keep their vehicles outside at night should elevate their windshield wiper blades when snow is in the forecast. "I would. That's what I've always done and it's worked very well for me," said White, who has operated...
Local residents appointed to state commission, board1Cape Girardeau City Council member Tameka Randle has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, a state news release said Monday, Jan. 23. The commission was created in 1969 and is focused on ensuring access...
Cape Girardeau City Council, Board of Education vote on Jefferson Pool operations8Both Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education members voted on the Jefferson Pool Operations Agreement at their respective meetings Monday, Jan. 23. Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the plan, placing it on...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners green light counseling contractBy unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County Commission members voted Monday, Jan. 23, to extend a counseling program, already in place for approximately 60 staff in the sheriff's office, to all other county employees. Beginning Wednesday, March 1,...
Polar Plunge, Polar Bear Strut for Special Olympics set for Feb. 4The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cape County North Park Lake. Day-of registration begins at noon, and those brave enough will begin plunging at 2 p.m. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are...
Butler County man arrested after woman dies of blunt force traumaButler County Sheriff's Department is seeking second-degree murder charges against a suspect arrested at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the death of a Wayne County woman. Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Willie "Eddie" Sipes, 43, of Poplar Bluff is being held...
First step in zoning changes for legal pot sales approvedCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 23, to approve multiple changes to the city's code of ordinances in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. It's been more than two...
Lawmaker again does not include Cape Girardeau County in 'historic region' bill11Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation. Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though. GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year...
Crisp Museum builds Lego weekend to celebrate 65th anniversary of toyCrisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has constructed a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the modern Lego brick. The museum will host a Lego-themed Family Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and...
Scott County student heading to St. Louis for essay about veterans2Chloe Klaffer is many things a daughter, basketball player, honor roll student and a perfectionist. She is also a writer. Klaffer is a freshman from Scout Country Central where she was given the assignment of participating in a Voice of Democracy...
Birthright of Cape Girardeau celebrates 50th anniversaryBirthright of Cape Girardeau celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. The event coincided with what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, and was also a celebration of...
Identities of Sikeston double homicide victims released; public assistance requestedSIKESTON, Mo. The identities of a husband and wife who were shot and killed early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston have been released. Kiara D. Haynes, a 33-year-old man, and Breana C. Conner, a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds at...
Most read 1/23/23Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau2Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day,...
Photo Gallery 1/23/23Bite-sized chefs at the Cape Girardeau Public LibraryBite-sized chefs is a program put on by the Cape Girardeau Public Library where children ages 6 -11 explore creative culinary techniques. Children get to create and enjoy a sample at the library then get to take home the new recipe to add to their...
Most read 1/22/23Social media report of armed man at Walmart turns out to be toy gun found in vehicle4A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been...
Most read 1/21/23Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom1FARMINGTON, Mo. Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis, on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis...
Most read 1/21/23Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state line1Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20. Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's...
Local BBB and police advice for avoiding parking lot scamsWith technological advances come increased opportunities for people to fall victim to sophisticated hoaxes, said Better Business Bureau's Whitney Quick, regional director for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. One scam utilizes fake parking...
Cape police make early morning drug busts Thursday2The Cape Girardeau Police Department and SEMO Drug Task Force seized drugs and a firearm, and made numerous arrests from two unrelated narcotics search warrants Thursday morning, Jan. 19. According to a department news release, officers searched a...
Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies1WASHINGTON -- Every year, the night sky grows brighter, and the stars look dimmer. A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year. That's a...
What is degenerative arthritis?
Arthritis is a common issue we see and treat on a daily basis, but it is also misunderstood. When broken down, arthritis means joint (arth-) inflammation (-itis). So, when someone talks about having arthritis, it really means the joint is inflamed. The reason for this inflammation is damage, and the body is flooding the joint with inflammation to try to heal the damage and to irritate the nerves, so you stay off of it while it is trying to heal.
So, how does the damage occur? Most commonly, inflammation in a joint is occurring because the joint isn't working properly. This means there is an imbalance within the joint that is causing it to "track" improperly, which then leads to damage over time. If this continues day after day, week after week and month after month, the body will start to deposit calcium to protect the joint.
This is where the term "degenerative" comes in to play. The joint has been inflamed (damaged) for so long that the body tries to protect the joint by tightening up muscles around the joint and depositing calcium in the bones around the joint, which are called osteophytes, or bone spurs.
The other problem when a joint isn't functioning properly is it will become dehydrated and lead to tearing of the internal structures like disks, labrum, cartilage or meniscus. This can lead to more complicated issues that require invasive surgery to treat.
So, what is the solution? Creating an environment where the joint can move properly and the muscles are balanced around the joint, so the joint can stay hydrated. Then, we can focus on healing the previous damage, which is why we use regenerative medicine (stem cells) at PC Medical Centers. We have seen clinically that patients who use stem cells improve and heal better than patients who don't.
For more information or to ask specific questions, email admin@pcmedicalcenters.com.