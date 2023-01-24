News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
NovaCare Prosthetics and Orthotics Honored with 2022 Freedom award
NovaCare Prosthetics & Orthotics Honored with 2022 Freedom Award- Orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) providers from across the country are recognized for their exceptional care of military personnel.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) - NovaCare Prosthetics & Orthotics is among thirty-one orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) providers across the nation that were recently honored with the 2022 Freedom Award.The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America (OPGA), recognizes 0&P providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
"We're excited and honored to recognize NovaCare Prosthetics & Orthotics for the exceptional care they provide to the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedoms," said Adam Miller, president of OPGA. "These dedicated professionals blend patient care with precise design to ensure our military heroes have the increased mobility and independence they deserve."
Recipients of the 2022 Freedom Award received a framed award to showcase in their patient care facility.
"This is a small token of appreciation that these integral rehabilitation providers can showcase in their facility," said Miller. "It highlights their dedication to the distinguished veterans they treat, and to our nation's armed forces."
