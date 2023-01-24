News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-24-23
O Lord Jesus, may we devote ourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. Amen.
More to explore
-
First step in zoning changes for legal pot sales approvedCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 23, to approve multiple changes to the city's code of ordinances in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. It's been more than two...
-
Lawmaker again does not include Cape Girardeau County in 'historic region' billMany of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation. Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though. GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year...
-
Crisp Museum builds Lego weekend to celebrate 65th anniversary of toyCrisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has constructed a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the modern Lego brick. The museum will host a Lego-themed Family Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and...
-
Scott County student heading to St. Louis for essay about veteransChloe Klaffer is many things a daughter, basketball player, honor roll student and a perfectionist. She is also a writer. Klaffer is a freshman from Scout Country Central where she was given the assignment of participating in a Voice of Democracy...
-
Birthright of Cape Girardeau celebrates 50th anniversaryBirthright of Cape Girardeau celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. The event coincided with what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, and was also a celebration of...
-
-
Identities of Sikeston double homicide victims released; public assistance requestedSIKESTON, Mo. The identities of a husband and wife who were shot and killed early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston have been released. Kiara D. Haynes, a 33-year-old man, and Breana C. Conner, a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds at...
-
Annual Children's Arts Festival set for February First FridayThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the...
-
Clark Terry Jazz Fest returns next month to River CampusThe 23rd annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will return Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Joseph Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies at SEMO, said 26 visiting middle and high...
-
Double homicide under investigation in Sikeston; public assistance requestedSIKESTON, Mo. Police are investigating the double homicide of a married couple early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston, and seeking the public's assistance for any information in the matter. "We are currently about 12 hours into a double homicide...
-
Kennett teacher charged with felony sexual contact with studentKENNETT, Mo. Kennett police were notified Friday, Jan. 20, by Kennett school officials concerning a high school teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, the investigation led to...
-
Photo Gallery 1/23/23Bite-sized chefs at the Cape Girardeau Public LibraryBite-sized chefs is a program put on by the Cape Girardeau Public Library where children ages 6 -11 explore creative culinary techniques. Children get to create and enjoy a sample at the library then get to take home the new recipe to add to their...
-
Local News 1/22/23Social media report of armed man at Walmart turns out to be toy gun found in vehicle4A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been...
-
-
-
Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom1FARMINGTON, Mo. Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis, on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis...
-
Local legislators reflect on petition reform, teacher pay12Three GOP lawmakers shared views Friday, Jan. 20, during a panel discussion convened at Show Me Center by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (Dist. 27), Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri (District...
-
City official predicts Capaha Master Plan completed this year1This year the City of Cape Girardeau is expected to complete its Capaha Park Master Plan, a series of renovations at the historic park funded by the two phases of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax Initiative. Doug Gannon, director of Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to hold bootcamp for potential new membersWhat did you make as your New Year resolution? Get fit? Meet new people? Get a new hobby? These are all things the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby can help accomplish. The organization is hosting a boot camp to recruit those interested in joining for...
-
Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state line1Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20. Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's...
-
Scott County students to participate in Scott City band concert SaturdaySeveral students in local small school bands will showcase their talents in a large ensemble during a special concert set for Saturday, Jan. 21, in Scott City. The Southeast Missouri Small School Honor Band featuring students from several local...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/23/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-22-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, City Hall Presentations n National Gun Violence Survivor Week n Convention and Visitors Bureau Presentation - Brenda Newbern Items for discussion n Urban Deer Management Program Update - Police...
-
-
-
Flu cases up significantly in Cape Girardeau County3Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021. Wernsman said the flu season which...
-
Local BBB and police advice for avoiding parking lot scamsWith technological advances come increased opportunities for people to fall victim to sophisticated hoaxes, said Better Business Bureau's Whitney Quick, regional director for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. One scam utilizes fake parking...
-
Paint for a Cause project aims to help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship1Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau has teamed up with Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship in Oak Ridge to create a new Paint for a Cause project. MVTH is a not-for-profit offering therapeutic horseback riding to adults and...
-
Most read 1/20/23Cape police make early morning drug busts ThursdayThe Cape Girardeau Police Department and SEMO Drug Task Force seized drugs and a firearm, and made numerous arrests from two unrelated narcotics search warrants Thursday morning, Jan. 19. According to a department news release, officers searched a...
-
Most read 1/20/23Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies1WASHINGTON -- Every year, the night sky grows brighter, and the stars look dimmer. A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year. That's a...
-
Most read 1/19/23Southeast Missouri Pets hires new leader1Southeast Missouri Pets' new executive director is a familiar face to the Cape Girardeau-based organization, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Jenn Farmer, who has served in both paid and volunteer capacities for the no-kill...
-
Most read 1/18/23Car crashes into Cape home Monday night2A car crashed into a house around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the 1400 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by emergency...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule56Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
-
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case4Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
-
Data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash sitePOKHARA, Nepal -- Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for...