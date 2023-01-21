News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-22-23
O Lord Jesus, our Holy Savior, may our words and deeds glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
Local legislators reflect on petition reform, teacher pay3Three GOP lawmakers shared views Friday, Jan. 20, during a panel discussion convened at Show Me Center by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (Dist. 27), Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri (District...
City official predicts Capaha Master Plan completed this yearThis year the City of Cape Girardeau is expected to complete its Capaha Park Master Plan, a series of renovations at the historic park funded by the two phases of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax Initiative. Doug Gannon, director of Cape...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to hold bootcamp for potential new membersWhat did you make as your New Year resolution? Get fit? Meet new people? Get a new hobby? These are all things the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby can help accomplish. The organization is hosting a boot camp to recruit those interested in joining for...
Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state lineCape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20. Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's...
Scott County students to participate in Scott City band concert SaturdaySeveral students in local small school bands will showcase their talents in a large ensemble during a special concert set for Saturday, Jan. 21, in Scott City. The Southeast Missouri Small School Honor Band featuring students from several local...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/23/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-22-23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, City Hall Presentations n National Gun Violence Survivor Week n Convention and Visitors Bureau Presentation - Brenda Newbern Items for discussion n Urban Deer Management Program Update - Police...
Flu cases up significantly in Cape Girardeau County3Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021. Wernsman said the flu season which...
Local BBB and police advice for avoiding parking lot scamsWith technological advances come increased opportunities for people to fall victim to sophisticated hoaxes, said Better Business Bureau's Whitney Quick, regional director for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. One scam utilizes fake parking...
Paint for a Cause project aims to help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship1Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau has teamed up with Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship in Oak Ridge to create a new Paint for a Cause project. MVTH is a not-for-profit offering therapeutic horseback riding to adults and...
Cape community members perform in SEMO Opera's 'The Bat's Revenge'Three Cape Girardeau community members will be performing in "The Bat's Revenge", a comic opera, being performed Friday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Robb Davis will be singing in the chorus,...
Donate blood for chance to attend Super BowlThe American Red Cross, in partnership with the National Football League, is offering blood donors a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII . In a news release from Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas,...
Cape police make early morning drug busts ThursdayThe Cape Girardeau Police Department and SEMO Drug Task Force seized drugs and a firearm, and made numerous arrests from two unrelated narcotics search warrants Thursday morning, Jan. 19. According to a department news release, officers searched a...
Most read 1/20/23Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skiesWASHINGTON -- Every year, the night sky grows brighter, and the stars look dimmer. A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year. That's a...
SADI director details plans for grant from Chick-fil-A2It's been more than a month since executive director Donna Thompson, staff and consumers of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in Cape Girardeau were surprised by being named Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Award winner, receiving a...
Southeast Missouri Pets hires new leader1Southeast Missouri Pets' new executive director is a familiar face to the Cape Girardeau-based organization, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Jenn Farmer, who has served in both paid and volunteer capacities for the no-kill...
Local lawmakers offer kudos for Parson's State of the State speechSeveral members of Southeast Missouri's state legislative delegation have weighed in positively on Gov. Mike Parson's annual State of the State address, delivered Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Jefferson City. "I'm pleased the governor continues to...
Jackson places marijuana tax referendum on ballotJackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot. Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/19/23 meeting4Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Photo Gallery 1/19/23Toddler time at Cape Girardeau Public LibraryCape Girardeau Public Library hosts toddler time for children to come and listen to a book being read. Toddler time is where toddlers can be introduced to reading, silly songs and activities. This week they learned about animals by dancing, reading...
Birthright to celebrate 50 years1Birthright of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upper room of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Birthright of Cape Girardeau's director, Kim Sellers, said the celebration is a bit early. "The...
Retiring Kent Peetz reflects on career with City of Jackson2Kent Peetz is quite definitive about the importance of public works in our lives. Peetz, who will retire Wednesday, Jan. 25, after more than 17 years with City of Jackson, puts his thoughts in stark terms. "Modern civilization cannot survive without...
Car crashes into Cape home Monday night2A car crashed into a house around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the 1400 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by emergency...
Sikeston 2023 Street and Drainage Plan approvedSIKESTON, Mo. The 2023 Street and Drainage Improvement Plan, one of the city's most ambitious plans yet, has been approved by the Sikeston City Council. Jay Lancaster, director of Public Works, presented this year's improvement plan to the City...
Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean remembered1Charles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86....
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule56Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case4Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
Data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash sitePOKHARA, Nepal -- Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for...
Most read 1/14/23Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well10The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has...