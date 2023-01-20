SADI receives top grant via Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

Editorial

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence was the S. Truett Cathy honoree for the True Inspiration Awards last month, a nationwide honor that came with a $350,000 grant.

The organization knew it was to receive one of the awards, which was to come with a $30,000 grant to support the construction of a sensory garden, but the surprise announcement and additional dollars means the organization will be able to do much more good.

For Brian House, owner and operator of the Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A, the donation from the corporate office was personal. His daughter, Carley, attends SADI. She refers to it as her college.

"It just gives her more independence," House told the Southeast Missourian about the organization's impact. "She works on her life skills every day. She brushes her teeth. She brushes her hair. She has to do those things to take care of herself. It just gives her a little more independence."

House noted he was speaking to a mother at the event who said she never thought her child would develop to the point she has today. That wouldn't have happened without the support of SADI.

House and Brent Fielder, Chick-fil-A senior director of corporate social responsibility, told the Southeast Missourian about how the grants are in line with Chick-fil-A's Biblical mission and being "good stewards" with the resources God has provided.

SADI executive director Donna Thompson said in addition to the sensory garden, the organization is still outlining how to allocate the remaining portion of the funds. Thompson noted all the funds won't be spent at once. Some of the options being considered include expanding a back room at the facility, purchasing a car for case workers to use and changing the logo.

This is certainly life-changing money for SADI and will provide significant benefit to the individuals they serve. Thank you to Chick-fil-A. It's an example of generosity straight out of Mathew 25, serving the "least of these."

We're thrilled for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence and know they, too, will be good stewards of this generous gift as they continue to serve individuals in our community.