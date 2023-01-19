News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Christ paid our reparations
Reparation: The act or process of mending or restoring; making amends or atonement, offering expiation, extinguishing a guilt, giving satisfaction for a wrong or injury.
The majority of slaves came from African victors of inter-ethnic wars between tribes who would have killed them until they found they could sell them to the slave traders. Yes, slavery has a cruel history, but not unlike the Chosen People of Israel in Egypt could it be that ultimately the African was delivered from a crueler fate to one that ultimately brought us the Gospel?
Just as our early Christian ancestors established a democratic republic, Christians also began most schools, colleges, universities and hospitals. Slavery was not the answer nor was segregation. Reparation will only be accomplished when we return to our basic Biblical principles.
There is only one race -- the human race -- and until we start honoring God again and show gratitude for what He has given us, we will be destined to further polarization and destruction. Prolonged anger leads either to hatred or self-destructive despair. We need to 1) Confess our sins (1 John 1:9); 2) Forgive others (Matt. 6:14-15); 3) Accept the forgiveness He offers -- know that He loves you (1 John 5:11-15); 4) Count your blessings (1 Samuel 12:24 and Job 37:14); and 5) Praise God (Exodus 15:2 and Deut. 10:21).
Until we as a nation recognize the reparations Christ has paid on our behalf we will never be able to experience the love, joy and peace He offers nor will we have the patience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control to love our ethnic brother.
Dr. Richard A. Martin, Cape Girardeau
