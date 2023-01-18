Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual dinner

Editorial

More than 500 people attended the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Friday night where business and education leaders were celebrated.

Julie Rushing received the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Among her contributions, Rushing has been a leader in the local Feed My Starving Children food-packing effort with New McKendree United Methodist Church and other area churches.

Angel Klund, a counselor in the Jackson R-2 School District, received the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award.

Cassidy Loughary, coordinator of academics and student athlete development at Southeast Missouri State University, received the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.

Stephanie Mueller, co-owner and operator of United Land Title, was recognized with the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Langford Mechanical and Sheet Metal of Jackson was named Business of the Year.

SOTO Property Solutions won the Small Business of the Year Award.

Outgoing Chamber Board president Merideth Pobst delivered excellent remarks to close the evening. Here is an excerpt:

"Remember, the level of your participation and involvement is always directly related to your enjoyment. Set your expectations high. Determine to make your work ethic the greatest.

"If you have grudges. Forgive. Tomorrow is not promised to you or me, and there is no business deal or transaction that is worth giving up your peace or your dignity. Forgive and find freedom.

"Take every opportunity and leave your mark in a way that makes someone else better. Don't take the credit. You won't have to because your character will be your calling card. It won't matter what 'they' say. Let them talk. You've got work to do.

"Don't sweat the small stuff. Laugh and enjoy your job.

"Don't trade in your family for your work. One day you'll retire, and they will replace you at work. Your family is your forever.

"Enjoy what you do.

"Approach every opportunity as a God-given gift, because it is."

Thank you to the Jackson Chamber for the role it plays in our community, and congratulations to all of this year's award recipients.