Rep. Jason Smith named chairman of powerful Ways and Means Committee
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has quickly made a name for himself in the House of Representatives. Now, the Salem, Missouri, native is one of the most powerful members in Congress.
Smith, 42, was recently named chairman of the influential Ways and Means Committee. This is one of the highest positions in Congress when it comes to crafting tax law. Additionally, the committee deals with issues such as tariffs, trade agreements and bonded debt. It has also dealt with the revenue components of Social Security, Medicare and social services programs.
Smith won the position over two other more senior congressmen, Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.
He succeeds Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, who had been the top Republican on the committee since 2015. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board recently praised the outgoing Brady, who did not seek re-election, saying that Brady "understood the importance of economic growth to job creation and higher wages, and Mr. Smith is more of a blank slate."
Smith, who previously served as the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, represents a rural area that includes some of the poorest communities in the country. He champions conservative values and talks regularly about helping everyday Americans. Even in his statement following the chairmanship announcement, this was part of his message.
"It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues," Smith said. "With our new House Republican majority, we have made a commitment to the American people to build a stronger economy that gives everyone -- not just the wealthy and politically-connected -- greater opportunity to build a more prosperous future for themselves and their families. Americans also expect us to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the crises it has caused and to once again exercise Congress' oversight authority which has been entirely absent under one-party Democratic rule in Washington."
When Smith first entered Congress he interviewed many members of both parties to learn and develop relationships. The young congressman -- he was 32 at the time -- worked his way up quickly through party leadership.
We tend to agree with The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: "Most House Republicans these days care more about cultural issues than they do the economy. But if there's a recession this year or next, voters will want to know if Republicans have a recovery agenda. We'll see if Mr. Smith has one."
We think the congressman is smart and capable. The country will have its eyes on him as he helps craft policy as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Comments
-
Column (1/17/23)Cleaning out Joe Biden's dirty garageDon't worry, America. Big Media will never let Joe Biden get away with illegally taking classified documents from the White House in 2016 and stashing them at his office and in his garage next to his Corvette. The ace reporters at liberal places...
-
Column (1/17/23)Belligerent spending -- a Congressional addictionAfter 15 failed attempts, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally secured the House speakership. Many worry that the concessions McCarthy made to secure his victory -- especially commitments to restrain government spending -- make the upcoming...
-
-
McCarthy: a Republican leader for complex timesAmid the post-mortems of the four-day, 15-vote marathon to elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker, I remind readers of the headline of my Nov. 30 column, "Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Leader for Complex Times." I thought then that captured our reality,...
-
-
What happens when your phone seems more important than your child?I listen to audiobooks and podcasts with headphones on while I clean. My son taps me on the shoulder to interrupt if he needs something. It's as simple as a pause button for my full attention. I reason that this is better than blaring whatever I...
-
Column (1/13/23)Dems partner with Mexican cartels: A deal with the devilThe Mexican drug cartels are killing off our friends and family members with fentanyl manufactured in superlabs south of the border and smuggled into the U.S. President Joe Biden could care less. Biden is in Mexico claiming he's seeking the Mexican...
-
Column (1/13/23)The McCarthy fight was never about ideologyKevin McCarthy's epic struggle to become speaker of the House produced a lot of memorable images, but the most unforgettable was probably of Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., being physically restrained from going after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz...
-
Editorial (1/13/23)Local events serve as reminder of King's character, service to othersMonday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. A donation drive will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park...
-
-
-
Column (1/11/23)A former pope's wonderful example"The one who has hope lives differently." That comes from something Pope Benedict XVI wrote in 2007. He continued: "The Gospel is not merely a communication of things that can be known -- it is one that makes things happen and is life-changing. The...
-
Column (1/11/23)The conspiracy theory that deranged American public lifeNot all conspiracy theories are created equal. The same people who pride themselves on rigorously insisting on the facts -- ideally, explained in the dulcet tones of an NPR anchor -- are happy to embrace conspiracy theories supportive of their own...
-
Editorial (1/9/23)Local governments taking steps on recreational marijuana sales taxLocal government bodies are taking steps to levy additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales following the November statewide vote to legalize the sale and use. Constitutional Amendment 3 narrowly passed Nov. 8 with 53% saying "yes", though...
-
-
Editorial (1/6/23)Events provide a busy start to the new yearJanuary and February tend to be a slower time of year for outdoor events as the weather keeps people indoors, but there are still plenty of things to do in the area over the next couple months. The River Campus kicks off the year Jan. 20-22 with...
-
-
Editorial (1/4/23)A story of generosity following fire at Jackson LanesThe Jackson Lanes was dealt a tough blow late last month. The local bowling alley suffered extensive damage to its facility on Dec. 28, with representatives from the operation sharing on social media they were looking at a complete loss. Thankfully,...
-
Editorial (1/3/23)Cape Central wins Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship game between Cape Central and Jackson was an instant classic. Cape Central dominated in the first three games of the tournament, but Jackson proved to be a worthy competitor Thursday night...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (12/29/22)Trans agenda a threat to Title IXRick Vandeven's letter (Dec. 22) described Sen. Thompson-Rehder's and Rep Burger's proposal as "a coordinated attack on our children" and "a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the...
-
Editorial (12/28/22)New state treasurer has connections with areaMissouri will have a new state treasurer, and the man filling the position for at least the next two years has connections to Southeast Missouri. Vivek Malek was announced by Gov. Mike Parson just before Christmas. The appointment of Malek, the...
-
Editorial (12/27/22)Blunt leaves Senate championing the promise of AmericaAt the end of the year, Roy Blunt will leave the United States Senate, a career in public policy that has spanned six decades. His 26 years in Washington, D.C. 14 in the House and the last 12 in the Senate were defined by his efforts to find...
-
Letter (12/22/22)Transgender students deserve support to compete in sportsRegarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.