SoutheastHEALTH completes newest major expansion project

SoutheastHEALTH will welcome patients at its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services on Monday, Jan. 16. A ribbon cutting and sneak peek for representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce, SoutheastHEALTH staff and physicians, civic leaders and elected officials was held at the West Campus site on Jan. 12.

The 70,000-square-foot center, located at 650 South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, houses the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, Southeast Women's Integrated Health and Southeast Breast Health.

"When we envisioned this project, meeting and exceeding patient expectations was our goal," said Jim Dufek, chairman of the SoutheastHEALTH Board of Directors. "We have met that goal and are well positioned to provide exceptional services in this facility well into the future."

Dufek noted that planning soon will begin for an $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center on this site.

Ken Bateman, president and CEO of Southeast--HEALTH, said the new building, along with the nearby Southeast Cancer Center, Southeast Medical Plaza and Southeast Behavioral Hospital, "will further define our West Campus as a regional hub for outpatient services."

Bateman added that, nationally, health care services are increasingly moving to outpatient settings because of advancements in medical technology, patient preference and financial incentives.

The project has also been good for the community, Bateman said. According to an economic impact study by the Missouri Hospital Association, the $25 million in construction costs for the new facility equal about $50 million in economic impact to the community. The expansion also is on target to add up to 100 new jobs.

A look inside

The Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Wing occupies two levels of the center on the south end and includes 46 treatment rooms, four ultrasound procedure rooms, one general procedure room, three X-ray rooms and a physical therapy assessment space.

Anthony McPherron, DO, chairman of orthopedics at Southeast--HEALTH, said when he and sports medicine physician Andrew Lawrence, MD, joined Southeast to introduce the organization's first orthopedics and sports medicine practice, "it was with a dream. We had a vision of making a world-class orthopedic institution here in Cape Girardeau. What we have at this new center is a realization of that dream."

Dr. McPherron added that the new, much larger location "will allow us to continue our rapid, expansive growth."

The SoutheastHEALTH sports medicine and orthopedics team has grown to include five orthopedic surgeons and two sports medicine physicians, the newest of whom is Brian Sutterer, MD, who comes to SoutheastHEALTH from the Mayo Clinic.

Southeast Women's Integrated Health, located on the north wing, includes 36 exam rooms, five ultrasound rooms, two procedure rooms and on-site lab services.

Southeast obstetrician and gynecologist Michael Holland, DO, said the expansion "brings together many essential women's services in warm and welcoming surroundings. As our community has grown, so have we, but one thing never changes: That's our commitment to providing exceptional care to women of all ages and continuing to build lasting patient-provider relationships with those we are privileged to serve."

Southeast Breast Health, located on the first floor, will have four mammography rooms, two bone densitometry rooms and one stereotactic room, along with pelvic health physical therapy services.

Kathy Vickery, vice president of ancillary services and regional operations, said Southeast is excited to introduce new breast health technologies to the region with automated breast ultrasound and contrast-enhanced mammography.

"Automated breast ultrasound is the only FDA approved ultrasound technology designed for screening women with dense breast tissue. When it's used as an adjunct to mammography, it is very efficient at detecting cancers," Vickery explained. Contrast-enhanced mammography, she added, "is as effective as an MRI for staging newly-diagnosed breast cancer. This is a great alternative to people facing barriers to undergoing an MRI."

A future of continued growth

The Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services is Phase 2 of a $125 million, multiphase project that is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH. Phase 2 also includes another $50 million for a sweeping renovation of the Emergency Services Department, conversion of semiprivate rooms to private rooms and renovations to the Administrative Clinical Building at 1708 Lacey. Completion of Phase 2 is anticipated by early 2024.

Phase 1 of the project is the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital completed in March 2021.

Planning is underway for Phase 3, which will add a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center featuring surgical suites for specialties that include orthopedics, general surgery, women's health and more.

At SoutheastHEALTH, the region's premier health care system in Southeast Missouri, patients receive excellent care of the highest clinical quality, close to home. Within its network are more than 51 care locations in 11 communities, including hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics representing more than 30 clinical specialties and extending care for patients in a four-state area.

