Local events serve as reminder of King's character, service to others

Editorial

Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader.

A donation drive will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center. Non-perishable food items, winter clothes, toiletries and blankets will be accepted. Donations will be given to schools and organizations such as First Call for Help and The People's Shelter.

The 33rd annual MLK Program will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. James AME Church. The Rev. Dihan Tatman will give the keynote speech, and a service award in King's honor will be given out at the event. The annual MLK Memorial Breakfast is set for 8 a.m. Monday at the Shawnee Park Center. Novella Harris will be the keynote speaker. A lunch will also be held at noon Monday in the Shawnee Park Center where the Rev. William Bird Jr. will speak and the Dr. C John Ritter Humanitarian Award honoree will be recognized.

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kendra Neely-Martin will be the keynote speaker.

We often remember King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech -- particularly during this time of year when we celebrate his legacy. Like King, we believe it's vital that we not judge others "by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." King's character is certainly something to celebrate. May we all reflect on his life's work and how we, too, can continue his legacy of service.

We look forward to celebrating King's life and impact at these upcoming events.