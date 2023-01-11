News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Quality of life is a hot topic locally
The quality of life topic has been percolating recently -- and for good reason.
At this month's First Friday Coffee hosted by the Cape Chamber, a group of local leaders were interviewed by River Radio general manager Mike Renick. On the panel: Penny Williams, City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department; Nate Saverino, Southeast Missouri State University Athletics; Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape; and Jeff Rawson, director of rustmedia.
The group talked about the range of events and local amenities that appeal to a wide variety of ages. Williams spoke about how Cape Girardeau has made an investment in parks and recreation, with a particular nod to facilities such as the water park and SportsPlex. Saverino spoke about the university and its contributions through athletics and the River Campus. Haynes represented what's going on in downtown Cape Girardeau. And Rawson talked about the new Scout Hall and Shipyard Music Festival.
Quality of life was listed as a key component of the chamber's strategic plan. There are plenty of good things going on, and those living in the Cape area don't have to depend on St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to find activities. The emphasis on this topic also serves as a way to recruit individuals and businesses in addition to keeping those of us from the area here to live, work and play.
You can read more about quality of life in the area in a story by Danny Walter in the latest edition of B Magazine and online at semissourian.com. Cape Parks and Recreation also just published a new edition of Play Cape, which was included in the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian. The 48-page magazine is jam-packed with information on upcoming events. There's a broad range of promoted activities.
There's so much to do in this area, and many people are working to provide even more activities to reach people at all stages of life. So the next time you hear someone say there's nothing to do here, share some of these resources with them. This area has much to offer.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (1/11/23)A former pope's wonderful example"The one who has hope lives differently." That comes from something Pope Benedict XVI wrote in 2007. He continued: "The Gospel is not merely a communication of things that can be known -- it is one that makes things happen and is life-changing. The...
-
Column (1/11/23)The conspiracy theory that deranged American public lifeNot all conspiracy theories are created equal. The same people who pride themselves on rigorously insisting on the facts -- ideally, explained in the dulcet tones of an NPR anchor -- are happy to embrace conspiracy theories supportive of their own...
-
-
Column (1/10/23)Where have all the volunteers gone?Blissfully, for some people, COVID-19 was no more than a long, albeit frightening, inconvenience. For those whose health, finances and lives were permanently changed, the recovery is a work in progress. The pandemic impacted all of us differently,...
-
Editorial (1/9/23)Local governments taking steps on recreational marijuana sales taxLocal government bodies are taking steps to levy additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales following the November statewide vote to legalize the sale and use. Constitutional Amendment 3 narrowly passed Nov. 8 with 53% saying "yes", though...
-
Column (1/9/23)'Yellowstone' is not a show about raceLong after it has run its course on TV, the show "Yellowstone" will provide fodder for countless Ph.D. candidates in whiteness studies. In certain precincts, the verdict about the smash hit that has spawned a cottage industry of spin offs is in: The...
-
-
-
-
Why I need 2023 to pull me from last year's wreckageI was hit by a hearse on my way home from a routine doctor appointment. It was a minor fender bender at a stoplight. While waiting for the light to turn green a hearse backed out of its parking space at the bakery to my right and crunched into my...
-
Column (1/6/23)George Santos, a child of woke AmericaBy now, just about everyone has heard about the massive campaign of lies that Republican George Santos fabricated that just got him elected to a congressional seat from New York. In his various appearances and interviews to explain himself, the lack...
-
Editorial (1/6/23)Events provide a busy start to the new yearJanuary and February tend to be a slower time of year for outdoor events as the weather keeps people indoors, but there are still plenty of things to do in the area over the next couple months. The River Campus kicks off the year Jan. 20-22 with...
-
Column (1/5/23)So Congress is a mess. It's supposed to be messyIt's not exactly a blistering insight into how Washington works, but nothing will get you more praise and respect than being powerful and wielding that power effectively. So, it should be no surprise that Nancy Pelosi finished her tenure as speaker...
-
-
Editorial (1/4/23)A story of generosity following fire at Jackson LanesThe Jackson Lanes was dealt a tough blow late last month. The local bowling alley suffered extensive damage to its facility on Dec. 28, with representatives from the operation sharing on social media they were looking at a complete loss. Thankfully,...
-
Editorial (1/3/23)Cape Central wins Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship game between Cape Central and Jackson was an instant classic. Cape Central dominated in the first three games of the tournament, but Jackson proved to be a worthy competitor Thursday night...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (12/29/22)Trans agenda a threat to Title IXRick Vandeven's letter (Dec. 22) described Sen. Thompson-Rehder's and Rep Burger's proposal as "a coordinated attack on our children" and "a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the...
-
Editorial (12/28/22)New state treasurer has connections with areaMissouri will have a new state treasurer, and the man filling the position for at least the next two years has connections to Southeast Missouri. Vivek Malek was announced by Gov. Mike Parson just before Christmas. The appointment of Malek, the...
-
Editorial (12/27/22)Blunt leaves Senate championing the promise of AmericaAt the end of the year, Roy Blunt will leave the United States Senate, a career in public policy that has spanned six decades. His 26 years in Washington, D.C. 14 in the House and the last 12 in the Senate were defined by his efforts to find...
-
Editorial (12/23/22)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeAs is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share scripture from the Gospel according to Luke, Chapter 2: And it came to...
-
Letter (12/22/22)Transgender students deserve support to compete in sportsRegarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that...
-
Editorial (12/21/22)La Croix Church, area volunteers help feed the hungryThis time of year we get caught up in buying and receiving gifts. But it's worth remembering that while most of us are blessed to have a warm home and good food, there are others around the world who don't. For many years La Croix Church in Cape...
-
Letter (12/17/22)Salvation Army needs bell ringersThe Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so...
-
-
Letter (12/13/22)Cape's handling of Business ParkAs a child, I remember Mom had a weekly amount allocated for groceries, gas and any other minor expenses that may occur during the week. Anytime my brothers, sister or I asked to spend money on something that wasn't in the budget for that week, Mom...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.