Volunteer Fair - Your Community Needs You

A community volunteer fair will be held Sunday, Jan. 15th from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Salvation Army Community Center gymnasium located at 701 Good Hope in Cape Girardeau.

The goal of this volunteer fair is to bring people from the community together to learn about the not-for-profit organizations in their community. There will be over 20 organizations attending the fair and each of them are looking for volunteers. We want the community to know how they can help make a difference in the lives of people right here in their own community.

Bring a friend, stop in and have a cup of coffee or hot cocoa, and chat with the folks from these local organizations so you can understand each of their needs for volunteers.

For more information about the fair, please reach out to mhotop@voicesforchildrensemo.org