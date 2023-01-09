Column: The Best Books Club, "Still Life," by Louise Penny

Tom Hermans

We all have secrets, bits and pieces of ourselves we keep hidden from those around us, even those closest to us.

Many readers would agree that is the point author Louise Penny tries to convey in the mystery novel Still Life. Every character  from murder victim Jane Neal to Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec  harbors secrets. Secrets that, by the way, slowly come to light in subsequent installments of the now 18-book series.

But I am nothing if not a retired English teacher, and that theme seemed just a tad too obvious to me. My thoughts turned instead to the title  Still Life  and I began to ponder its significance.

Initially, I thought the title was chosen because Neal is an artist who, at the beginning of the book, celebrates with her friends the acceptance of her painting Fair Day in a local art exhibit.

I eliminated that idea fairly quickly. A still life painting is, of course, one that depicts ordinary, inanimate objects arranged carefully and purposefully by the artist. Neals depiction of the parade that marks the final day of the immensely-popular county fair  portraying people moving about at will  is the antithesis of that.

Finally, I settled on two points of significance to the title, both based on the two central characters in the book: murder victim Jane Neal and Chief Inspector Gamache.

In Neal and Gamache, Penny creates characters that are observers. Gamache says about himself, I watch. Im very good at observing, Noticing things. And listening. The truth of his self-assessment is seen in his investigative style and his dealings with his team. Likewise, the intricate details of Neals paintings  the people in them, their expressions and actions (no spoilers here)  indicate she, too, is a keen observer of those around her.

And the life of an observer  fictional or not  who quietly, unobtrusively studies others is often a still one.

Yet, Neal and Gamache arent always still. Neal is known to confront those who are doing wrong, as she does when three boys attack Gabri and Olivier. And Gamache works diligently, tirelessly to find justice for those who have been murdered.

It could be argued, then, that Penny is trying to convey a life well-lived is equal parts still and active. Its about time spent quietly observing and taking in information, as well as time spent using what is learned to make a positive difference in the world.

There exists another possible point of significance to the books title. In his long career as a homicide detective and now the head of the homicide division for all of Quebec, Gamache is no stranger to the ugliness and evil that results in murder.

Yet despite that, he is still surprised by violent death.

Through Gamache, Penny may well be reminding us that even though we live in a world that is often dark and grim, it is important to believe in and anticipate good.

Whatever its theme(s), Still Life is a wonderful introduction to an intriguing cast of characters living in the charming town of Three Pines. Come for a visit, stay for the series!

A few ideas to ponder as you read:

1. Louise Penny says her books are about murder, but at their heart, theyre about other things. What are some of the other things Still Life is about?

2. At the beginning of the book, we are told, Violent death still surprised Chief Inspector Gamache. This may seem odd for an experienced homicide detective. How does that influence his work?

3. Agent Nichol is an extremely controversial, divisive character. Is she merely a distraction, or does she serve a purpose to the plot?

4. When Gamache and Nichol first arrive in Three Pines, they see The inevitable paradox The snakes in Eden. For what other place might Three Pines be a metaphor?

5. Gamache tells Gabri and Olivier, Youre not the types to do murder. I wish I could say the same for everyone here. Who do you think he has in mind?

