Column: The Best Books Club, "Still Life," by Louise Penny
We all have secrets, bits and pieces of ourselves we keep hidden from those around us, even those closest to us.
Many readers would agree that is the point author Louise Penny tries to convey in the mystery novel Still Life. Every character from murder victim Jane Neal to Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec harbors secrets. Secrets that, by the way, slowly come to light in subsequent installments of the now 18-book series.
But I am nothing if not a retired English teacher, and that theme seemed just a tad too obvious to me. My thoughts turned instead to the title Still Life and I began to ponder its significance.
Initially, I thought the title was chosen because Neal is an artist who, at the beginning of the book, celebrates with her friends the acceptance of her painting Fair Day in a local art exhibit.
I eliminated that idea fairly quickly. A still life painting is, of course, one that depicts ordinary, inanimate objects arranged carefully and purposefully by the artist. Neals depiction of the parade that marks the final day of the immensely-popular county fair portraying people moving about at will is the antithesis of that.
Finally, I settled on two points of significance to the title, both based on the two central characters in the book: murder victim Jane Neal and Chief Inspector Gamache.
In Neal and Gamache, Penny creates characters that are observers. Gamache says about himself, I watch. Im very good at observing, Noticing things. And listening. The truth of his self-assessment is seen in his investigative style and his dealings with his team. Likewise, the intricate details of Neals paintings the people in them, their expressions and actions (no spoilers here) indicate she, too, is a keen observer of those around her.
And the life of an observer fictional or not who quietly, unobtrusively studies others is often a still one.
Yet, Neal and Gamache arent always still. Neal is known to confront those who are doing wrong, as she does when three boys attack Gabri and Olivier. And Gamache works diligently, tirelessly to find justice for those who have been murdered.
It could be argued, then, that Penny is trying to convey a life well-lived is equal parts still and active. Its about time spent quietly observing and taking in information, as well as time spent using what is learned to make a positive difference in the world.
There exists another possible point of significance to the books title. In his long career as a homicide detective and now the head of the homicide division for all of Quebec, Gamache is no stranger to the ugliness and evil that results in murder.
Yet despite that, he is still surprised by violent death.
Through Gamache, Penny may well be reminding us that even though we live in a world that is often dark and grim, it is important to believe in and anticipate good.
Whatever its theme(s), Still Life is a wonderful introduction to an intriguing cast of characters living in the charming town of Three Pines. Come for a visit, stay for the series!
Join us in Best Books Club Facebook group Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss Still Life.
A few ideas to ponder as you read:
1. Louise Penny says her books are about murder, but at their heart, theyre about other things. What are some of the other things Still Life is about?
2. At the beginning of the book, we are told, Violent death still surprised Chief Inspector Gamache. This may seem odd for an experienced homicide detective. How does that influence his work?
3. Agent Nichol is an extremely controversial, divisive character. Is she merely a distraction, or does she serve a purpose to the plot?
4. When Gamache and Nichol first arrive in Three Pines, they see The inevitable paradox The snakes in Eden. For what other place might Three Pines be a metaphor?
5. Gamache tells Gabri and Olivier, Youre not the types to do murder. I wish I could say the same for everyone here. Who do you think he has in mind?
Coming Up:
Were kicking off the new year here in The Best Books Club with The Year of Living Danishly: Uncovering the secrets of the worlds happiest country. It comes highly-recommended by several reader friends and one self-professed very picky librarian friend. The consensus is its a great nonfiction read about happiness for a somewhat gray and gloomy month.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.
-
Rep. Jason Smith to chair House Ways and Means Committee9Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith was elected as chairman of the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, Jan. 9, besting two challengers for the post. It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council votes marijuana tax question for April ballotCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, to approve a ballot question on whether to levy an additional 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana sales within city limits. The ordinance will appear on the...
-
Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budgetBy unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand the county lockup in Jackson and renovate the now-vacant 1908-era county...
-
School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in JacksonA Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
-
-
Roadway deaths up year-to-year in Southeast DistrictIn the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase. In 59% of the 1,010...
-
'The Bat's Revenge' opera set for performances next weekSoutheast Missouri State University's Department of Music will open the comedic opera "The Bat's Revenge" by Johann Strauss on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, with a second performance Sunday, Jan. 22. Chris...
-
-
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute2The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
-
Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspectedSIKESTON, Mo. A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston. According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers...
-
-
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week31By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over...
-
Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber8Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process. To that end, Gilligan arranged a...
-
Officials readying to craft city budget3The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said. The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the...
-
CGPD K9 receives body armor donationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
-
-
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results9The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
-
MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
-
Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businessesSince October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau. The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift...
-
Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3. Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern...
-
Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blazeA fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews...
-
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
-
-
Local News 1/5/23State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
-
Local News 1/5/23Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco Mango1On Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
-
Most read 1/5/23Doughnut Quest: Search for holy grail of doughnuts24Don't be afraid to take chances, grasp for that brass ring, step outside of your comfort zone and experience the "other". For the fortunate among us, a mentor may present themselves and help us to take those first shaky steps into the unfamiliar and...
-
Most read 1/4/23Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoningVoter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions. Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in...
-
Most read 1/4/23Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....
-
Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
-
SE MO Redi is ready to tackle regional economic development3This article draws directly from remarks made and presentation slides shown to the Dec. 19 study session of Jackson Board of Aldermen. Presenter: James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeaus Codefi and the new chairman of the SE MO Redi...
-
Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
-
Carvana struggling, rumors of looming bankruptcyTempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana -- which has an outlet at 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is facing an uncertain 2023 and bankruptcy rumors after a stock free fall last year, a weakening market for pre-owned vehicles and...