Taking a Team Approach: Integrated medicine optimizes joint health naturally
With the new year comes a focus on healing and becoming better, healthier versions of ourselves. Here, meet Carrera Williams, APRN at PC Medical Centers in Cape Girardeau, who shares her knowledge about the power of integrated medicine and the difference having a team of experts under one roof can make in a patients journey toward mobility. May her expertise usher in a year of health and movement for all.
Carrera Williams, APRN, became a nurse practitioner to help people, but after multiple years in the traditional medical model, she felt frustrated with prescribing medications and rushing appointments while talking with patients. So, approximately two years ago, she decided to join an integrated medical clinic where multiple types of experts work in the same building, using a team approach to patient care.
At PC Medical Centers in Cape Girardeau, the team practices regenerative medicine to help the body heal using the body itself, with the goal of giving patients a more natural option than symptom treatment and joint replacement surgery. They avoid using steroids, chronic medications and invasive surgery, which all carry increased risk for complications such as drug dependency, impaired tissue healing and worsening pain or stiffness. Instead, the PC Medical Centers team utilizes regenerative injection therapy to stimulate healing in the area of dysfunction, chiropractic manipulation to increase joint mobility and regenerative rehabilitation to treat muscle imbalances within the body.
The goal with the integrated medical clinic is to create a home base for patient care, where they can receive multiple services under one roof, Williams says. All of that care is coordinated together. So, its really a team approach, with the patient at the head of the team helping to guide care or to move that care along, so we get the best long-term results possible with the patient with the least-invasive procedures.
Williams headlines care planning and does initial evaluations and regenerative injections in conjunction with the expertise offered by a chiropractic neurologist and the exercise therapist on staff. Together, they offer four tiers of service: injection therapy to improve the bodys ability to heal, chiropractic manipulation to keep the joints mobile and the body aligned to decrease abnormal wear and tear, regenerative exercises aimed at retraining muscle imbalances, and bracing to stabilize joints and reduce pain. The team meets multiple times throughout a patients treatment to discuss progress and adjust the treatment plan.
Together, they take a holistic approach to doing what is best for the patients long-term healing.
The goal is even when youre done with the program, that weve given you the tools that you need to help see continued success, Williams says. We dont want you back in the office with the same problem. We want you to come back talking about how youre doing even better than you thought you could, how youre running and playing with your grandkids, or even getting down on the floor. We want to see that those results have continued and maybe even gotten better.
PC Medical Centers
5 Doctors Park Drive
Cape Girardeau, Mo 63703
(573) 335-9188
-
Rep. Jason Smith to chair House Ways and Means Committee9Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith was elected as chairman of the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, Jan. 9, besting two challengers for the post. It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council votes marijuana tax question for April ballotCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, to approve a ballot question on whether to levy an additional 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana sales within city limits. The ordinance will appear on the...
-
Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budgetBy unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand the county lockup in Jackson and renovate the now-vacant 1908-era county...
-
School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in JacksonA Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
-
-
Roadway deaths up year-to-year in Southeast DistrictIn the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase. In 59% of the 1,010...
-
'The Bat's Revenge' opera set for performances next weekSoutheast Missouri State University's Department of Music will open the comedic opera "The Bat's Revenge" by Johann Strauss on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, with a second performance Sunday, Jan. 22. Chris...
-
-
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute2The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
-
Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspectedSIKESTON, Mo. A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston. According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers...
-
-
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week31By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over...
-
Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber8Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process. To that end, Gilligan arranged a...
-
Officials readying to craft city budget3The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said. The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the...
-
CGPD K9 receives body armor donationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
-
-
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results9The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
-
MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
-
Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businessesSince October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau. The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift...
-
Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3. Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern...
-
Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blazeA fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews...
-
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
-
-
Local News 1/5/23State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
-
Local News 1/5/23Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco Mango1On Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
-
Most read 1/5/23Doughnut Quest: Search for holy grail of doughnuts24Don't be afraid to take chances, grasp for that brass ring, step outside of your comfort zone and experience the "other". For the fortunate among us, a mentor may present themselves and help us to take those first shaky steps into the unfamiliar and...
-
Most read 1/4/23Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoningVoter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions. Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in...
-
Most read 1/4/23Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....
-
Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
-
SE MO Redi is ready to tackle regional economic development3This article draws directly from remarks made and presentation slides shown to the Dec. 19 study session of Jackson Board of Aldermen. Presenter: James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeaus Codefi and the new chairman of the SE MO Redi...
-
Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
-
Carvana struggling, rumors of looming bankruptcyTempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana -- which has an outlet at 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is facing an uncertain 2023 and bankruptcy rumors after a stock free fall last year, a weakening market for pre-owned vehicles and...