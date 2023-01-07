Advice on Cape budget process

Letter to the Editor

As our city leaders continue to discuss and create the 2023-2024 Operating Budget for the City of Cape Girardeau, I encourage them to seriously consider implementing the following during the process:

Remain focused on what's best for the community.

Continue to obligate, invest, and manage taxpayers' dollars wisely.

Make sure the city is living within its means.

Seek public and professional input concerning how best to invest taxpayers' dollars.

Earmark taxpayers' dollars to take care of what we have. Place priorities on existing city services, facilities, infrastructure, programs and paying off debt before financing new projects and programs.

Inform the public about substantial improvements, projects, and expenditures before taxpayers' dollars are actually obligated and spent.

If funds allow, increase all full-time city employees' salaries to a competitive wage. It's difficult to attract and retain quality employees when the beginning wage for some full-time city positions is less than $14 per hour.

Hold agencies and organizations that receive taxpayers' dollars accountable for how they use city funds. For too many years, thousands of tax dollars have been given to agencies and organizations with little to no accountability. This practice needs to stop. If an agency or organization doesn't produce tangible results that benefit the city, they shouldn't continue to receive city funds.

Our city leaders are wise, competent and caring individuals. I encourage them to exercise common sense and self-discipline during the budgeting process. If this is done, a responsible budget will be created that will benefit the entire community.

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau